The Best Short Haircuts for Every Face Shape

If you've had long hair your whole life, cutting it all off can be absolutely terrifying. What makes going short a little less scary, though, is having a guarantee that whatever haircut you choose will look good at the end of the salon appointment. That's where consulting your face shape comes in. Whether it's heart shaped, oval, round, or square, stylists can take your face shape into consideration to create a personalized, flattering haircut. 

Keep scrolling to see a professional hairstylist's no-fail suggestions for every face shape. 

1 of 4 Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic

If You Have a Square Face

"Adding softness is key for those with square-shaped faces," Giovanni Vaccaro, Glamsquad Artistic Director, recommends. "I love creating texture with a razor to give airiness to the ends. Steer clear of a length that hits at the jawline; aim to have your bob fall an inch or two below." Look to celebrities like Olivia Wilde for inspiration. Finally, when styling your hair, he recommends adding volume at the root or going for an oval-shaped hairstyle, rather than sleek and straight. 

2 of 4 Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

If You Have a Round Face

It's all about the bob or lob for this face shape, and Chrissy Teigen is the perfect example. "For ladies with round faces, I suggest avoiding short, blunt bangs, and instead opting for soft, longer bangs," Vaccaro says. "Volume in the right places is essential. You don't want a haircut that gives you volume at the jawline. Volume needs to be at the crown of the head." 

3 of 4 Venturelli/WireImage

If You Have an Oval Face

If you have an oval face shape, you should go ahead and ask for the pixie of your dreams. We love Zoë Kravitz's short cut because she styles it so many different ways. "I love a modern pixie or a haircut that allows you to slick it back. Think short layers with a softer fringe or pixie paired with a deep side part," Vaccaro says. 

4 of 4 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

If You Have a Heart Face

Those with a heart-shaped face like Kerry Washington should consider fringe. "Long, side-swept bangs are great to add definition to cheekbones and flatter a heart-shaped face," Vaccaro says. "I love a shoulder-length cut with pixie bangs."

