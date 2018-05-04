6 Shampoos That Will Completely Remove Chlorine From Your Hair

Copyright 2018 DI NA/Stocksy
Marianne Mychaskiw
May 04, 2018 @ 5:45 pm

A dip in the pool is the ultimate relief from hot weather, but if you have blonde or lighter brunette hair, a swim in a crystal blue pool can also be the source of a ton of stress. It comes with the risk of having your pristine color take on an unexpected green tone. The culprit here, according to at-home hair color brand Madison Reed, is the hard metals, like copper, found in the water. When chlorine enters into the picture, it oxidizes the metals, which then attach themselves to the hair shaft and turn the hair green. 

Luckily, there are some shampoos out there that can completely rewind that effect. They’re called chelating shampoos, and they remove the build-up on your hair. We put together a list of our six favorites for doing just that.

RELATED VIDEO: Diane Kruger On Her Fix For a Bad Hair Day

1 of 6 Courtesy

TriSwim Shampoo

Even if your bottle blonde has started to take on a green tint, it's not too late for TriSwim's formula to reverse the unwanted effect. It adds moisture back into dry hair and is made with chamomile and watercress to heal and soothe an itchy scalp. 

$13 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

dpHUE Clarifying Shampoo

If you have color-treated hair, some chelating formulas can cause premature fading, thanks to the sulfate on the ingredient list. dpHUE's version is the exception to that rule, swapping the harsh chemical for a dose of vitamins A and E.

dpHUE $24 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Paul Mitchell Three Clarifying Shampoo

Paul Mitchell's version can remove chlorine, salt, even excess dry shampoo—without compromising your texture or shine. Bonus: It smells amazing.

Paul Mitchell $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Babo Botanicals Swim & Sport Shampoo

Gentle like a lamb, but with lion-esque strength—a nourishing blend of botanicals effectively cleanses the chlorine out of your strands, while moonlighting as a body wash.

available at Ulta $23 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Ouiad Water Works Clarifying Shampoo

Curly girls take note—although most clarifying shampoos can leave your ringlets feeling a little too clean, this vitamin-rich formula keeps them from getting parched, and maintains their definition.

Ouidad $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

Ultraswim Chlorine Removal Shampoo

Talk about a cheap thrill—just $4 is all you need to rid your hair of any chemicals that could cause your luxe dye job to shift in shade.

available at Wal-Mart $4 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!