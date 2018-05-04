6 Shampoos That Will Completely Remove Chlorine From Your Hair

A dip in the pool is the ultimate relief from hot weather, but if you have blonde or lighter brunette hair, a swim in a crystal blue pool can also be the source of a ton of stress. It comes with the risk of having your pristine color take on an unexpected green tone. The culprit here, according to at-home hair color brand Madison Reed, is the hard metals, like copper, found in the water. When chlorine enters into the picture, it oxidizes the metals, which then attach themselves to the hair shaft and turn the hair green.

Luckily, there are some shampoos out there that can completely rewind that effect. They’re called chelating shampoos, and they remove the build-up on your hair. We put together a list of our six favorites for doing just that.

