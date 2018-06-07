The 8 Best Shampoos for Super Greasy Hair

Washing your hair every day isn't ideal, but it's often the reality when you have naturally oily roots. That, or you rely on dry shampoo to refresh your roots.

Switching to the right shampoo can end the struggle of dealing with flat, limp, greasy hair—and going through a can of dry shampoo a week. The only problem is that many clarifying products formulated to keep overactive oil glands under control make hair feel too clean.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Which is where we come in. We've combed through all of the cleansing shampoos out there to find the ones that won't dry out your hair, but rather make it smooth, soft, and most importantly, oil-free.

These are the eight best shampoos for washing all of the grease out of your hair.

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed