The 8 Best Shampoos for Super Greasy Hair

Washing your hair every day isn't ideal, but it's often the reality when you have naturally oily roots. That, or you rely on dry shampoo to refresh your roots. 

Switching to the right shampoo can end the struggle of dealing with flat, limp, greasy hair—and going through a can of dry shampoo a week. The only problem is that many clarifying products formulated to keep overactive oil glands under control make hair feel too clean. 

Which is where we come in. We've combed through all of the cleansing shampoos out there to find the ones that won't dry out your hair, but rather make it smooth, soft, and most importantly, oil-free. 

These are the eight best shampoos for washing all of the grease out of your hair. 

Klorane Oil Control Shampoo With Nettle 

If you struggle from oily hair that is also very flat, this shampoo tag-teams buildup and volume. Nettle extract tones the scalp to control overactive follicles, plus clears buildup so that your hair simply feels clean. 

Neturogena Anti-Residue Shampoo 

If you suspect that your styling products are what's making your hair feel greasy, this Neutrogena shampoo clears away all residue without stripping your hair of the natural oils it actually needs. Bonus: You only need to use it once a week before switching back to your usual shampoo in order for it to work. 

Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Green Tea Clarifying Shampoo 

This sulfate-free shampoo is loaded with gentle green tea antioxidants and coconut that remove oil and product buildup without stripping your color or shine. 

Living Proof Full Shampoo 

The hard truth: Your hair isn't flat because it's fine, excess oil and residue is what's weighing it down. This Living Proof shampoo gets rid of the gunk that's been getting in the way of your hair's natural volume and body. 

SheaMoisture African Water Mint & Ginger Detox & Refresh Shampoo 

Don't mistake oil and product buildup for the moisture your curls need. This sulfate-free shampoo removes buildup from your hair and scalp while re-hydrating curls so that they're defined. It's formulated with a blend of nourishing shea butter and purifying African water mint, charcoal, and ginger. 

Drybar On The Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo 

Think of this shampoo like a charcoal face mask for your hair. Similar to how your favorite skincare treatment sucks up all of the dirt and oil that's clogging your pores, this shampoo cleanses the scalp of impurities and product buildup. Vegetable proteins round out the formula to strengthen chemically treated, damaged hair. 

Christophe Robin Purifying Shampoo 

If you have a scalp struggle, Christophe Robin's shampoo will solve it. Jujube bark and cherry blossom extract re-balance and soothe the scalp to reduce oil, dandruff, and irritation. 

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo

Clay has a bad rap for being dry as hell, but L'Oreal's shampoo is the exception. Instead of entirely stripping hair, it clarifies oily roots while hydrating the ends. 

