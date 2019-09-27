The 5 Best Shampoos, According to a Very Picky Beauty Editor 

My complicated relationship with shampoo started in middle school. One time, my mom went rogue when she was replacing the empty communal bottle in the shower and bought a brand we've never used before. This new shampoo coated my hair with a thick, greasy slime and I had to wash and blow dry it all over again. I was not happy.

I've continued to be dissapointed with shampoos throughout my entire adult life. My thick, dry, color-treated hair just wants a sulfate-free formula that's going boost volume, softness, shine, and keep my color from fading. But I guess my expectations are too high.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: The Best Shampoos and Conditioners of 2019

As a beauty editor, I try a ton of different formulas as part of my job. While most of them aren't bad, I've never once felt as happy as any of those women swinging their hair in shampoo commercials look once I've finished blow-drying my freshly-washed hair.

However, in a haircare asile full of "meh" shampoos, there are still a handful of gems. Among all of the formulas I've tried over the years, there has been five shampoos that have truly worked well on my thick, dry hair — and they also do wonders for a number of other common hair struggles, too.

Here are five shampoos that have truly wowed me, along with a bonus pick just for fun.

VIDEO: Everything to Know About What You’ll Pay at the Hair Salon