8 Shampoos That Keep Color-Treated Hair Salon Fresh

The pursuit of good hair makes us do crazy things, but nothing persuades us to ride out our last shampoo for a few more days like a fresh dye job. Aside from heat-styling and UV damage, using a shampoo that's too harsh will fade your color faster than the time between your salon appointments.

Instead, protect your investment by swapping the bottle that's currently in your shower for a shampoo that's specifically formulated with color-safe ingredients.

Here, we've rounded up the shampoos that will preserve your hair color so that it always looks like you just left the salon.

