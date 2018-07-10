If You Want Longer Hair, This $33 Shampoo Is Worth Every Penny

After I went blonde, my dreams for super long hair died. Maybe I'm being a little dramatic, but regular bleaching has definitely made it more difficult to grow my hair longer. The lifting process dries out your hair, making it more prone to breakage and split ends. And I lived that: My hair has seemed to stay the same length for nearly seven months. But after chatting with hairstylists, I learned that my growth issues could have to do with the products I had been using, too. My shampoo smelled great and cleansed my scalp, but it wasn't adding any nourishment or strengthening ingredients back into my depleted hair.

After adding in two to three deep-conditioning, reparative masks to my weekly routine, I went on the search for a shampoo that would clean my scalp and the lengths of my hair, but also promote strength so that my hair could continue to grow without breaking. Enter Kérastase's Bain Extentioniste Shampoo. It's part of the brand's new Resistance line, made to help encourage hair growth.

I'll be upfront about the downside: It's $33, which is very expensive for a bottle of shampoo. But since I began using it one month ago, my hair is silkier, less frizzy, and is way more manageable. That's worth every single penny in my book. I also try to wash my hair no more than three times a week, so the pricey bottle will go a long way.

The brand is calling it a "length strengthening shampoo," and it's made with a combination of amino acids that promote a stronger hair fiber; ceramides that smooth the surface of the hair; and gentle cleansers, which keep it clean while making it less prone to fly-aways.

My hair feels incredibly clean after, but not like it has been stripped of all its healthy oils. I follow it up with the line's rich conditioner, which detangles and moisturizes my hair without weighing it down. It holds a very light, clean scent that doesn't overpower my perfume or clash with my fragrant Oribe and OUAI stying products.

Thanks to this shampoo, I no longer think my dreams of growing out my bleached hair are so far-fetched. I've seen far less breakage and frizz around the crown, and even though I bleached my hair again three weeks ago, the ends of my hair don't look fried. I even find that my hair dries naturally much smoother, which is a testament to the shampoo's surface smoothing powers.

Here's to another inch... or three.