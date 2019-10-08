The 13 Best Restorative Shampoos for Every Type of Hair Damage

Image zoom Getty Images

The bottom line, regardless of texture or type, is that hair is extremely delicate. Even if you make your best efforts to stay away (or let’s be real, cut back), from using heat tools, chemical treatments, or color, there are so many ways we put our hair through the wringer that aren’t as obvious; from brushing too harshly or friction from a scratchy towel, to the literal air pollution outside and flat-out neglect from an unavoidably busy schedule.

Maybe you’re not able to pinpoint where frizz, split-ends or breakage are coming from, but when dealing with those issues, the most important piece of the puzzle is just finding a solution. Thankfully, there are a lot of answers to the question, ‘How do I fix my damaged hair?’. But one of the easiest, most-affordable, and time-saving options is to find the right reparative shampoo for you.

Whether you have a healthy head of hair and are just taking preventative measures, or you’re looking to do some serious reversing — like trying to repair severely chemically damaged hair — there are hundreds of healing shampoos that will bring your hair back to life, and give it the strength it needs to stay that way.

And to make your life easier, we’ve pulled together some of the best, top-rated shampoos on the market today — from drugstore gems to cult-favorite professional picks — that promise to restore your hair to its former glory for a whole lot cheaper than visiting a salon.

Best Shampoo for Damaged Bleached Hair: Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

If you’ve ever even considered going blonde, you’ve heard of Olaplex. But, if you haven’t, Olaplex is a multi-step system that works to both prevent breakage during the color process, and piece back together broken bonds in strands as a result of coloring, especially during bleaching. This ultra-moisturizing maintenance shampoo — or step number four — repairs and protects hair from common woes like split ends or frizz that come in the aftermath of bleach. Bonus? It promises to strengthen all hair types and is color-safe so you don’t have to stop having all of that blonde fun if you don’t want to.

Best Shampoo for Damaged Color-Treated Hair: Pureology Hydrate Shampoo

This 100 percent vegan shampoo gently cleanses and moisturizes color-treated hair without stripping or drying — a common hair woe for anyone who has had a dye job or two (or three). Free of sulfates, it features a highly concentrated formula infused with jojoba, green tea, and sage to strengthen, repair, and protect hair against breakage. Maybe most importantly for those with colored hair, it’ll protect the color vibrancy and keep hair soft, so you don’t have to worry so much about “straw-like” strands.

One Amazon reviewer notes that despite the price tag — and the hype — the results are truly worth it. “I figured if I’m spending time and money to color my hair, why not get a shampoo and conditioner to keep my color vibrant and my grays away,” notes the reviewer. “This is exactly what Pureology does! I have stubborn grays that show through after a few washes, but not with these hair products.”

Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Damaged Hair: Verb Ghost Shampoo and Conditioner

Popular for its cool-kid branding and packaging, Verb has made just as significant waves for its accessible price point (everything in the collection is $16 or less), and its serious quality. While ideal for damaged hair, the Ghost line of shampoo and conditioner works for all hair types — from curly and wavy to straight and fine — while addressing concerns of oiliness, frizz, color protection, and dryness. The shampoo itself is gentle, formulated with moisturizing moringa seed oil, sunflower seed extract for UV protection and protection against color-fading, and a hint of grapefruit and oatmeal that blend together to leave hair feeling light and smooth. Light enough for everyday use, the conditioner is the perfect companion, and is hydrating enough to revive even the driest, most worn-down strands.

Best Professional Shampoo for Damaged Hair: Kérastase Nutritive Shampoo for Severely Dry Hair

When your hair needs salon quality attention, but you don’t have the time or money (or either), where do you turn? Salon shampoo. Thankfully, getting your hands on that professional product is just as easy as taking a digital drop by one of your favorite beauty retailers. This nourishing formula from Kérastase is no exception — packed with repairing and replenishing irisome complex and benjoin resin technologies. It works to balance and protect dry, brittle strands, to smooth and soften, and, when used on a regular basis, it’ll drastically improve day-to-day manageability and make tangles less frequent. And who doesn’t want all of that?

Best Drugstore Shampoo for Damaged Hair: Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Shampoo

Will the idea of getting high-quality, results-driven beauty products for drugstore convenience and prices ever get old? No! And for damaged hair, there are few better options to reach for than this moisture renewal shampoo from Patene’s Pro-V line. It uses a potent blend of nutrients and antioxidants to keep hair strong against any damage — past, present and future — and replenishes visibly dry and lifeless hair from root to tip. One reviewer noted that while they’ve never written a product review before, they felt compelled to do so with this miracle shampoo.

“I've struggled to find a shampoo that not only leaves my hair smelling good, but feeling good,” they shared. “This product has saved my hair, as it's now soft and feels clean.”

Best Shampoo for Dry Damaged Hair with Split Ends: Redken All Soft Mega Shampoo

It’s all in the name with this option from Redken. The All Soft Mega Shampoo is formulated with a nourishing, unique punch of cactus extract to hydrate and add shine, aloe vera to strengthen and condition, and sacha inchi oil to help retain moisture, which leaves the hair feeling softer and more manageable. The formula also features Redken’s innovative Root Core Tip protein complex, a blend of three proteins designed to zone in on and treat damaged hair where it needs it most, zipping up split-ends for full, healthy strands. It’s a multi-benefit shampoo without a doubt, not only softening each individual strand and adding hydration to dry, coarse hair, but also stimulating the scalp and keeping frizz down to a minimum. What more could you want?

Best Shampoo for Damaged Hair at Walmart: Nexxus Keraphix for Damaged Hair Shampoo

In this formula, Nexxus uses its own protein research called Proteomics — a healing system for severely damaged hair, packed with Keratin protein and black rice, that gently cleanses and penetrates each hair fiber to heal visible signs of lifelessness and dryness. Reviewers love the smell and how affordable the bottle is for the quality, with one even noting, “the product is not cumbersome or difficult to use, and a lot less expensive than a Brazilian Blowout.” True story.

Best Shampoo for Damaged Relaxed Hair: Carol’s Daughter Monoi Sulfate-free Shampoo

This coconut-derived shampoo is popular for a reason: It’s packed with all of the right anti-breakage heros, like monoi oil and vitamin E, to satisfy the most delicate, fragile hair. On top of having zero (!) sulfates, hibiscus extract works to detangle ravelled tresses while coconut surfactant gives every strand a deep, deep cleanse. Together, these ingredients heal damaged hair by stopping protein loss, resulting in almost no hair breakage; and with its hydrating and soothing properties, it helps the hair become even stronger after repair. For anyone with relaxed hair — for whom brittle, breakage-prone hair is a major concern — this shampoo is a must-have.

Best Shampoo for Damaged Fine Hair: Virtue Recovery Shampoo

This gentle formula is full of restorative gems, including the first-of-its-kind Alpha Keratin 60ku, which binds directly to areas of damage and fills them in, working like a high-powered treatment product. Baobab seed oil acts as an emollient, while grapefruit extract, loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants, helps revitalize the scalp and return hair to its full vibrancy and shine. On a day-to-day basis, it’ll gently dissolve build-up from routine cream, oil, and spray usage, while healing and strengthening the hair. Not to mention, the chic, colorful bottle is a no-brainer for aesthetically-pleasing shelf content.

Best Shampoo for Damaged Curly Hair: Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo

Notorious in the curl community, Briogeo’s Don’t Despair, Repair! line is a fan favorite for distressed hair, whether it’s suffering from excess frizz and dryness, or damage from color or breakage. This shampoo in particular is known to work wonders, formulated to merge the cleansing action of a traditional shampoo with the re-setting power of a hair mask — an ideal hybrid. Formulated with ultra-hydrating ingredients like algae extract and rose oil, this foamy shampoo brings the moisture while removing dirt, buildup, and oil from the hair without stripping color or weighing it down. Reviewers love that is 95 percent naturally derived, free of harsh ingredients (like sulfates, silicones, phthalates, parabens and artificial dyes), and has a subtle, calming scent.

Best Sulfate-Free Shampoo for Damaged Hair: Davines Dede Shampoo

Known for its no-frills, organic batch formulas, this soft, light, and foamy gel shampoo from Davines is formulated for all hair types, and is designed to gently cleanse hair for a softer, lighter, and shinier look and feel. The entire brand range is free of sulfates, and this pick is no different, opting instead for unique ingredients like red celery extract sourced from Italy and mineral salts that work to keep hair balanced and clean.. Happy customers on Amazon note that the shampoo left their hair “healthy,” “bouncy,” and restored, with one reviewer appreciating how simple and natural, yet effective the product is, noting that it “leaves your hair in great shape, with amazing beauty and vitality.”

Best Keratin Shampoo for Damaged Hair: Keranique Scalp Stimulating Shampoo

If you’re asking yourself: What is keratin and do I need it in my life? Allow us to fill you in. Keratin is a protein found naturally in hair strands that gives hair its structure — which is why it is so often associated with strengthening. It’s perfect for frail, thinning, and fine hair, especially in this scalp-stimulating option from Keranique. It works to gently remove dirt, excess oils, and pollutants from the hair and scalp, all while repairing damage and adding volume. More than just keratin, though, this formula includes ginseng root extract to further prevent breakage, an advanced amino acid keratin complex that restores each individual cuticle fiber, and refreshing peppermint oil that promotes scalp circulation, preventing hair loss.

Best Shampoo for Hair Breakage and Loss: OGX Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo

With over 200 five-star Ulta reviews, this nutrient-rich option from OGX isn’t only good on paper. Infused with ProVitamin B7 biotin and collagen, the powerful duo gives each strand its own power boost of volume. It’ll leave hair feeling thicker, fuller, and so much more healthy that you’ll immediately want to post before-and-after photos on Instagram. Regardless of your hair type, this shampoo will help bring your texture back to its fullest potential. Many reviewers with thinning hair name this as a life-saving product that thickens their hair after only a few uses. Others love it for its deep cleansing abilities, with one reviewer citing it as one of the few shampoos that can “thoroughly cleanse my hair without drying it out.” For a full-bodied, healthy shine? Look no further.

