7 Root Concealers to Keep Your Hair Color in Check

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jul 07, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

Rest assured that you're not the only one who neglected to get their color touched up for months. It wasn't until we saw a recent picture, unintentional ombre on full display, that we realized the last time we got our hair colored was in April. Thanks to the latest class of root concealers, however, we can hide the evidence. From foam, mist, brush-on, and even crayon variations, we put together a list of the best root touch-up products, with a guaranteed match for just about every hair color out there. Scroll down to shop our faves now.

VIDEO: How to Use Rita Hazan's Root Touch-Up Spray

1 of 7 Courtesy

Truhair Revive and Style Color Mousse

available at HSN $28 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Rita Hazan Root Concealer Spray

Rita Hazan $25 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Bumble & Bumble Bb. Color Stick

Bumble and Bumble $26 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Oribe Airbrush Root Touch-Up Spray

Oribe $32 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Madison Reed Root Touch Up

Madison Reed $30 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

L'Oreal Root Cover Up Spray

L'Oreal $9 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Color Wow Root Cover-Up

Color Wow $35 SHOP NOW

