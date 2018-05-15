The Best Purple Shampoos for Getting Rid of Brass on Blonde Hair

As an unnatural blonde, I have to fight to keep my hair color from looking like crap, or more specifically, turning a horrific, orange-y color. Hard water and my morning swim workout in a chlorine-controlled pool certainly don't help. My only line of defense, aside from a swim cap and regular colorist appointments, is a trusty bottle of purple shampoo.

Dumping dark purple pigments onto light blonde hair sounds like a recipe for diaster and also lavender hair, but it's actually the secret to keeping blonde hair bright. If you think back to third grade art class, you'll remember that purple is opposite orange on the color wheel. Dark purple pigments counteract the brass, cooling and toning your hair color.

All you have to do is lather up with a quarter-size dollop of shampoo and rinse it out. Just don't leave it on for more than five minutes, or you might find yourself with a few purple-tinted highlights.

Not all purple shampoos are created equal, so I rounded up a few I count on to keep my own head of hair the perfect shade of blonde.

