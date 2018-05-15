The Best Purple Shampoos for Getting Rid of Brass on Blonde Hair

Matteo Valle/Getty Images
Victoria Moorhouse
May 15, 2018 @ 11:30 am

As an unnatural blonde, I have to fight to keep my hair color from looking like crap, or more specifically, turning a horrific, orange-y color. Hard water and my morning swim workout in a chlorine-controlled pool certainly don't help. My only line of defense, aside from a swim cap and regular colorist appointments, is a trusty bottle of purple shampoo. 

Dumping dark purple pigments onto light blonde hair sounds like a recipe for diaster and also lavender hair, but it's actually the secret to keeping blonde hair bright. If you think back to third grade art class, you'll remember that purple is opposite orange on the color wheel. Dark purple pigments counteract the brass, cooling and toning your hair color. 

All you have to do is lather up with a quarter-size dollop of shampoo and rinse it out. Just don't leave it on for more than five minutes, or you might find yourself with a few purple-tinted highlights. 

Not all purple shampoos are created equal, so I rounded up a few I count on to keep my own head of hair the perfect shade of blonde.

VIDEO: 6 Beauty Products Under $12 You Should Buy from the Drugstore

1 of 6 Courtesy

JOICO Color Balance Purple Shampoo

I love this shampoo for how shiny my hair looks after I use it. My mom, who has silver hair, swears by it, too. 

$17 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Blonde & Silver Shampoo 

This is the cult classic of purple shampoos. It's strong enough to remove brassiness from platinum and silver hair without staining, and it's only $10. 

Clairol $10 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris EverPure Blonde Shampoo Sulfate Free 

Don't let the pale lavender color or the affordable price tag fool you. This shampoo keeps blonde hair the perfect tone. It's also sulfate-free and formulated with UV filters to further protect your hair from the sun.

L'Oreal Paris $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Kristin Ess Purple Shampoo

I only have to use this shampoo once a week to keep my tone in check. Its incredibly dark purple pigments work to correct color warp immediately—just don't leave it on for too long. You'll stain your scalp! 

Kristin Ess $12 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

DRYBAR Blonde Ale Brightening Shampoo

If your Drybar stylist asks you if you need any products before you check out, this should be on your list. Every time I leave a blowout and my stylist uses this shampoo, I notice a huge difference in my tone. Also, the signature fresh scent sticks around all day long.

Drybar $27 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

Matrix Total Results Shampoo Brass Off

It only takes a few minutes for Matrix's silky, deep purple shampoo to wipe the orange tone from your blonde hair. It works up to a light lather that leaves hair feeling clean but not stripped.

Matrix $10 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!