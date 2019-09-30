Here's Every Protective Style You Should Try This Fall 

Summer may have just come to a close, but that doesn't mean you have to stop rocking protective styles. In fact, I personally prefer to have my hair in braids during the colder months. The drop in temperature wreaks nothing but havoc on my hair, leaving it feeling dry and brittle. So to prevent any subsequent breakage, I always make sure to have my hair done.

But the truth is that not all protective styles are most ideal for fall. Traditional box braids, for example, may not last as long during this time, seeing as any friction from beanies or other hats can create unwanted frizz.

However, there are still plenty of styles to choose from that are ideal for fall — and the great news is that no matter which ones you decide to go with, they each look great on everyone.

Click through to see some of the best protective styles to try out for fall.

