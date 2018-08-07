10 Essential Products for Taming Thick Hair

Splitting Hairs is our monthlong exploration of hair based on a survey of women across America. It’s like you brought a photo to the salon — we’re giving you exactly what you want.

Erin Lukas
Aug 07, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
If I tallied up the cost of all of the brushes that I've broken by dragging them through my extremely thick hair, I'd be able to afford the entire Mason Pearson collection.

Dryness, coarseness, and frizz are all common struggles that people with thick hair deal with on a regular basis, but using the right products can help make dense hair more manageable so that your styles are smooth, and of course, you break fewer brushes.   

"A common struggle I see happen a lot for people with thick hair is dryness due to environment," says L’Oréal Paris Celebrity Hairstylist and Colorist, Jonathan Colombini. "What I suggest is spacing out your shampoo days so you’re not stripping your hair of its natural oils, which will keep it from drying out." 

On the styling front, Colombini suggests picking products that are cream or oil-based, and aim to smooth and eliminate frizz, rather than formulas that promise to add body, texture, or fullness. 

If you need help re-stocking your medicine cabinet, keep scrolling for 10 essential products anyone with thick hair needs in their routine. 

R+Co High Dive Moisture + Shine Cream 

A rich moisturizing cream will keep thick hair hydrated and extra shiny. R+Co's Moisture Dive is also formulated to smooth hair by sealing the cuticle to keep out frizz. 

Ouai Dry Shampoo Foam 

If you feel like your hair is getting oily but it's not time to shampoo it just yet, a bit of dry shampoo will buy you a few more days before your next hair wash. The mousse-like consistency of Ouai's Dry Shampoo Foam is ideal for thick hair because it can be worked into the scalp to ensure you've coated every last hair with it. 

Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat & UV Protective Primer 

It is possible to keep thick hair under control and have a minimalist routine. Bumble and bumble's multitasking primer protects against heat damage, UV rays, tames frizz, plus moisturizes so that your hair feels instantly so much softer. How it manages to do all of the above: Its formula contains six lightweight, nourishing oils. 

L’Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate Free Moisture Shampoo 

According to Colombini, dryness is one of the most common problems people with thick hair experience. On days when you're washing your hair, he recommends using a shampoo that's hydrating like this L’Oréal one that will prevent hair from getting dehydrated. 

L’Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate Free Moisture Conditioner 

As the counterpart to L’Oréal's hydrating shampoo, this color-safe conditioner replenishes hair without stripping or damaging it. 

TRESemmé Compressed Extend Hairspray Hold Level 4

A heavy-duty hairspray is essential for setting any style. This TRESemmé spray is lightweight so that it doesn't give hair that sticky, crunchy feeling, but is still strong enough to hold thick hair in place. 

Living Proof No-Frizz Instant De-Frizzer 

For a quick fix on a humid day, blast frizz-prone thick hair with Living Proof's spray to instantly tame it, plus get rid of flyaways. It eliminates frizz by replenishing hair's essential oils. 

Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancing Spray

Keeping thick, curly hair hydrated is the best way to enhance your natural wave pattern. This Aveda spray is made up of a wheat protein blend that packs each strand with moisture when they're wet, and then retracts once your hair is dried so every curl is smooth and defined. 

Verb Ghost Oil 

On days where you feel like your hair is particularly dry, running a bit of oil on your ends can remedy a handful of hair struggles like frizz, flyaways, and dullness. The weightless treatment is safe for all hair colors and won't alter lighter shades; a common side-effect of using non-transparent oils. 

Virtue Labs Moisture Defining Whip 

Instead of reaching for a body-building mousse, opt for one that moisturizes hair such as Virtue Labs' whip. The foam is packed with the brand's patented keratin, derived from human hair, plus nourishing oils. Together, these ingredients repair, condition, and define textured hair. 

