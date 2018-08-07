10 Essential Products for Taming Thick Hair

Splitting Hairs is our monthlong exploration of hair based on a survey of women across America. It’s like you brought a photo to the salon — we’re giving you exactly what you want.

If I tallied up the cost of all of the brushes that I've broken by dragging them through my extremely thick hair, I'd be able to afford the entire Mason Pearson collection.

Dryness, coarseness, and frizz are all common struggles that people with thick hair deal with on a regular basis, but using the right products can help make dense hair more manageable so that your styles are smooth, and of course, you break fewer brushes.

"A common struggle I see happen a lot for people with thick hair is dryness due to environment," says L’Oréal Paris Celebrity Hairstylist and Colorist, Jonathan Colombini. "What I suggest is spacing out your shampoo days so you’re not stripping your hair of its natural oils, which will keep it from drying out."

On the styling front, Colombini suggests picking products that are cream or oil-based, and aim to smooth and eliminate frizz, rather than formulas that promise to add body, texture, or fullness.

If you need help re-stocking your medicine cabinet, keep scrolling for 10 essential products anyone with thick hair needs in their routine.

