10 Products That’ll Fix Oily Hair

Splitting Hairs is our monthlong exploration of hair based on a survey of women across America. It’s like you brought a photo to the salon — we’re giving you exactly what you want.

Victoria Moorhouse
Aug 17, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
It's really a shame that dry shampoo wasn't a thing when I was in high school. My oily roots wouldn't have ever been an issue. 

Luckily, the greasiness of my hair has drastically decreased as I've aged (yep, it can do that!), but I feel the pain of anyone who's still learning how to deal with the hair type — because the fix isn't simply washing your hair. Ironically, that can be the cause of all your oily hair problems

"Oily hair is basically the result of having overactive sebaceous oil glands," Giovanni Vaccaro, the Artistic Director of Glamsquad, says. "It is important to know that if you wash your hair every day, you will activate these glands."

An excess of oil can make your hair appear dirty, limp, and lacking of volume, so Vaccaro says the first step is limiting the amount of times you wash your hair per week. He recommends starting off by washing it every other day, and using a dry shampoo in-between to keep your hair looking (and smelling) fresh.

In terms of shopping for products, he says in addition to dry shampoo, you'll want to invest in lightweight stying products, like foams or airy mousses, and a cleansing, volumizing, oil-free, or purifying shampoo. 

"For conditioner, use L’Oreal Paris Clay Rebalancing Conditioner," he says. "This product help add life back to your hair while making the ends feel incredibly soft and moisturized." Just be sure to keep all conditioners away from the scalp and the root. Generally, he says you should avoid heavy, oily, or super moisturizing products. They won't do you any favors when it comes to cutting down the grease. 

Want more shopping specifics? Keep scrolling for 10 haircare products made for anyone with oily hair. 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Christophe Robin Cleansing Volumizing Paste with Pure Rassoul Clay and Rose Extracts

"This unique clay-to-foam shampoo helps create volume by absorbing oil," Vaccaro says. To use it, massage a tablespoon of the product to your hair and massage your scalp. Then, rinse and follow up with conditioner — but remember, only apply to the lengths of your hair. 

Christophe Robin $19 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Bumble and Bumble Prêt-à-Powder

If you're not into aerosol containers, go for a dry shampoo formula that requires a manual application. Dust a little powder on your fingertips, and gently rub it into the area of concern. You can also scrunch it into the lengths of your hair for a boost of volume.

Bumble and Bumble $28 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Ouai Soft Mousse

Ouai's lightweight mousse has a foamy texture that works to add body to the hair. Bonus: it provides a light hold and fights frizz. 

Ouai $28 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Moroccanoil Oily Scalp Treatment

The ginger root extract in Moroccanoil's scalp treatment helps balance out your scalp's sebum production, while the lavender oil soothes this sensitive area. 

Moroccanoil $38 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Verb Sea Texture Spray

A solid beach spray can be hard to find for anyone with oily hair. I love Verb's new formula because it gives the hair that sea salt-touched texture and airy volume. 

$16 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

R+Co Analog Cleansing Foam Conditioner

A foam-based conditioner eliminates the weight issue this haircare staple is known to cause. This one effectively moisturizes without leaving your hair with a coated feeling.

R+Co $30 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Garnier Fructis Style Pure Clean Styling Mousse

This styling mousse boasts an impressive 24-hour hold, but it won't make your hair look oily, wet, or crunchy. Best part about it is that it retails for under $5. Not too shabby.

Garnier $5 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Pantene ProVBlends Charcoal Shampoo

This budget-friendly shampoo is made with charcoal, an ingredient that Vaccaro says is incredibly beneficial for those with oily hair. It draws out impurities, oil, and product build-up from the scalp — and no, you don't have to worry about it dying your hair black.

Pantene Pro V $6 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Conditioner

If you prefer a traditional conditioner rather than a foam, this clay-based, silicone-free formula won't let you down. It's one of Vaccaro's favorites as the clay balances out oil production. It's packed with moisturizers, so your lengths won't dry out, either. 

L'Oreal Paris $4 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo

It's a splurge, but trust — it's worth every single penny. It's made with Oribe's signature scent, so it doubles as perfume. The dry shampoo won't leave a white, powdery residue behind and absorbs quickly. It can also be used as a texture spray to boost your volume. "Make sure to spray at an arms-distance on the roots first while lifting hair," Vaccaro says. "When looking for added volume and texture, flip your head over and spray through the ends."

 

 

 

Oribe $44 SHOP NOW

