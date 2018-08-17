10 Products That’ll Fix Oily Hair

Splitting Hairs is our monthlong exploration of hair based on a survey of women across America. It’s like you brought a photo to the salon — we’re giving you exactly what you want.

Splitting Hairs is our monthlong exploration of hair based on a survey of women across America. It’s like you brought a photo to the salon — we’re giving you exactly what you want.

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's really a shame that dry shampoo wasn't a thing when I was in high school. My oily roots wouldn't have ever been an issue.

Luckily, the greasiness of my hair has drastically decreased as I've aged (yep, it can do that!), but I feel the pain of anyone who's still learning how to deal with the hair type — because the fix isn't simply washing your hair. Ironically, that can be the cause of all your oily hair problems.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

"Oily hair is basically the result of having overactive sebaceous oil glands," Giovanni Vaccaro, the Artistic Director of Glamsquad, says. "It is important to know that if you wash your hair every day, you will activate these glands."

An excess of oil can make your hair appear dirty, limp, and lacking of volume, so Vaccaro says the first step is limiting the amount of times you wash your hair per week. He recommends starting off by washing it every other day, and using a dry shampoo in-between to keep your hair looking (and smelling) fresh.

In terms of shopping for products, he says in addition to dry shampoo, you'll want to invest in lightweight stying products, like foams or airy mousses, and a cleansing, volumizing, oil-free, or purifying shampoo.

"For conditioner, use L’Oreal Paris Clay Rebalancing Conditioner," he says. "This product help add life back to your hair while making the ends feel incredibly soft and moisturized." Just be sure to keep all conditioners away from the scalp and the root. Generally, he says you should avoid heavy, oily, or super moisturizing products. They won't do you any favors when it comes to cutting down the grease.

Want more shopping specifics? Keep scrolling for 10 haircare products made for anyone with oily hair.

VIDEO: Beauty School: You've Applied Too Much Hair Product ...Now What?