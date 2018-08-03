10 Game-Changing Products For People With Fine Hair

Victoria Moorhouse
Aug 03, 2018 @ 10:15 am
Up until a few years ago, my attempts at styling my fine hair always fell flat — literally. Let me fill you in on the major issues. Fine hair as the tendency fall flat to your scalp like a pancake, void of body, movement, or volume. The fix isn't always just using any random styling product either. Using too much product, or choosing something that's too heavy for this hair type can make the situation even worse. 

"Feeling lost and not knowing what to do is very defeating," Cash Lawless, a celebrity stylist for SEVEN haircare, says. "In addition to this, spending all of your money and time on products trying to maximize the hair you have, only to find out everything you do seems to make it worse, not better."

So what products actually do work? That depends on the type of fine hair you have. "Your density and texture are what dictate the fineness, but if you have curly fine hair or straight fine hair, you will have different solutions," he says. 

Anyone with curly fine hair should mousse on their top shelf, he says, to maximize the curl pattern and build body. For straight hair, he says a root-boosting salt spray is a must. 

For wash days, he recommends your standard volumizing shampoo or a clarifying shampoo, which will help remove product residue or anything weighing the hair down. When it comes to buying conditioner, your keyword is "lightweight." And all those oils and masks on the market? You can use them, but definitely not every single day unless you're dealing with damage. "With fine hair, less is more," he says. "Stop using hair spray and start using texture spray."

To get you started on the shelf-stocking process, check out the 10 fine hair product recommendations below.

Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk

Soak up oils without another shampoo. This dry shampoo even adds a slight lift at your roots. 

Moroccanoil Treatment Light

On those days you need an extra something-something at the tips of your hair, try Moroccanoil’s signature Hair Treatment in Light. It was specifically formulated for hair types that can’t take the weight of the original. 

OUAI Volumizing Hairspray

So hairspray has the reputation of being heavy or slicking hair down—you know, not something anyone with fine hair needs. This one, created by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, is flexible, meaning you can still run your fingers through your hair. It also helps build volume from the roots all the way to the tips. 

Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray

This cult-classic salt spray creates a beachy, voluminous texture that looks incredibly natural—not like it came from a set of rollers. 

Drybar On The Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo

The charcoal in this shampoo formula deeply cleanses the hair without stripping it of the oils it actually needs, effectively removing all that dry shampoo you spritzed in all week. 

Bumble and Bumble Bb. Don’t Blow It Fine (H)air Styler

A blow-dryer and a round brush can do amazing things for those with fine hair, but if you don’t want to rely on heat tools for your boost of volume, try out this air-dry cream from Bumble and Bumble. It enhances your natural texture, adding shine and body in the process. 

Seven Borato Mousse Foam

This weightless mousse keeps curl and wave patterns intact, without weighing them down or making them feel crunchy. 

Color Wow Raise The Root Thicken and Lift Spray

For those days you want Dolly Parton-level volume, a root spray is a must-have. Spray near your roots and then blow-dry hair to activate the formula and lock that height in place. 

Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Naked Volume White Grapefruit & Mosa Mint Shampoo

For $6, you can score a shampoo that cleanses and nourishes your hair, while also ensuring your hair won’t fall flat when it dries. 

Pantene Sheer Volume Foam Conditioner

When it comes to shopping for conditioner, a lightweight formula is vital. This conditioner foam (yes, foam) is revolutionary. It feels like air, but still hydrates your hair. 

