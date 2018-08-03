10 Game-Changing Products For People With Fine Hair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Up until a few years ago, my attempts at styling my fine hair always fell flat — literally. Let me fill you in on the major issues. Fine hair as the tendency fall flat to your scalp like a pancake, void of body, movement, or volume. The fix isn't always just using any random styling product either. Using too much product, or choosing something that's too heavy for this hair type can make the situation even worse.

"Feeling lost and not knowing what to do is very defeating," Cash Lawless, a celebrity stylist for SEVEN haircare, says. "In addition to this, spending all of your money and time on products trying to maximize the hair you have, only to find out everything you do seems to make it worse, not better."

So what products actually do work? That depends on the type of fine hair you have. "Your density and texture are what dictate the fineness, but if you have curly fine hair or straight fine hair, you will have different solutions," he says.

Anyone with curly fine hair should mousse on their top shelf, he says, to maximize the curl pattern and build body. For straight hair, he says a root-boosting salt spray is a must.

For wash days, he recommends your standard volumizing shampoo or a clarifying shampoo, which will help remove product residue or anything weighing the hair down. When it comes to buying conditioner, your keyword is "lightweight." And all those oils and masks on the market? You can use them, but definitely not every single day unless you're dealing with damage. "With fine hair, less is more," he says. "Stop using hair spray and start using texture spray."

To get you started on the shelf-stocking process, check out the 10 fine hair product recommendations below.