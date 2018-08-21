10 Hydrating Hair Products That You Need in Your Stash ASAP

Splitting Hairs is our monthlong exploration of hair based on a survey of women across America. It’s like you brought a photo to the salon — we’re giving you exactly what you want.

Splitting Hairs is our monthlong exploration of hair based on a survey of women across America. It’s like you brought a photo to the salon — we’re giving you exactly what you want.

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Brittle ends, dullness, and overall dryness — my hair is so badly desperate for hydrating hair products. You could describe it as a thirst trap. Luckily, there are plenty of products to choose from to help you lock in the moisture that your hair deserves.

"Moisture evaporates from the hair throughout the day into the environment, so those with dry hair need to focus on retaining moisture," says Antoinette Beenders, Global Creative Director of Aveda. To keep hair at its optimal hydration level, Beenders says to only wash your hair a few times a week to preserve moisture, and when you do shampoo it, avoid using clarifying or detoxifying formulas, as they can strip hair of its essential oils.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

When it comes time to shop for hair finishing products, Beenders says you should avoid anything that's alcohol-based, as it will only dry out your hair even more. Instead, look for products that are oil-based.

"On dry hair, dullness is a common struggle. To add shine, I recommend using an oil-based shine spray as a finishing product on dry hair, or pulling a few drops of oil through the mid-length to the ends," she says. "Oil is going to give you a natural, shiny finish, and nourish your hair.

To get the complete low-down on what products you should have in your haircare routine, keep scrolling for 10 products made to hydrate dry hair.

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed