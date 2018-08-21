10 Hydrating Hair Products That You Need in Your Stash ASAP

Splitting Hairs is our monthlong exploration of hair based on a survey of women across America. It’s like you brought a photo to the salon — we’re giving you exactly what you want.

Erin Lukas
Aug 21, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Brittle ends, dullness, and overall dryness — my hair is so badly desperate for hydrating hair products. You could describe it as a thirst trap. Luckily, there are plenty of products to choose from to help you lock in the moisture that your hair deserves.

"Moisture evaporates from the hair throughout the day into the environment, so those with dry hair need to focus on retaining moisture," says Antoinette Beenders, Global Creative Director of Aveda. To keep hair at its optimal hydration level, Beenders says to only wash your hair a few times a week to preserve moisture, and when you do shampoo it, avoid using clarifying or detoxifying formulas, as they can strip hair of its essential oils.

When it comes time to shop for hair finishing products, Beenders says you should avoid anything that's alcohol-based, as it will only dry out your hair even more. Instead, look for products that are oil-based.

"On dry hair, dullness is a common struggle. To add shine, I recommend using an oil-based shine spray as a finishing product on dry hair, or pulling a few drops of oil through the mid-length to the ends," she says. "Oil is going to give you a natural, shiny finish, and nourish your hair.

To get the complete low-down on what products you should have in your haircare routine, keep scrolling for 10 products made to hydrate dry hair.

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo 

Sure, using dry shampoo will make your hair look less dirty when you're too lazy to wash it, but it absorbs all of the oils from your roots which is bad news for already-dry hair. Instead, use a hydrating dry shampoo like this Moroccanoil one that comes in two different shades for light and dark hair. It's infused with nourishing argan oil which will also boost shine. 

Devacurl Leave-In Decadence Ultra Moisturizing Leave-In Conditioner

A leave-in conditioner will intensely moisturize extremely dehydrated, frizzy hair, Decacurl's treatment, specifically formulated for curly hair hydrates and defines curls without weighing down hair with buildup.  

Aveda Dry Remedy Daily Moisturizing Oil 

Beenders recommends applying a few drops of oil to your hair when it's wet to moisturize hair, or running it through your mid-lengths when it's dry to control mid-day frizz. Aveda's is naturally-derived, silicone-free organic buriti oil.

Dove Nutritive Solutions Daily Moisture Shampoo

Using a hydrating shampoo to wash your hair is the first step in getting rid of dryness. Dove's promises to make hair look 5-times smoother after one use without coating hair with any heavy residue. 

Kérastase Nutritive Oil Serum for Dry Frizzy Hair

While oils can be hydrating, they can be too dense to use on fine hair. Instead, use a few drops of a lightweight oil-infused serum on your mid-lengths to minimize frizz and add shine. Kérastase's serum also contains polymers that detangles hair, too. 

Leonor Greyl Paris Masque Quintessence Hair Mask 

When no conditioner seems to cut it, an extra-nourishing mask is what you need. Leynor Greyl's mask is formulated for extra damaged, dry hair. It contains cupuaçu and manketti oils, which are very good at reviving super brittle hair. Yes, the mask is expensive — but a little bit goes a long way. Use dime sized amount on your hair as a treatment before showering, or after shampooing on wet hair. 

Rahua Hydration Conditioner

If having "hydrating" in its name wasn't obvious enough, Rahua's conditioner has three different nourishing oils in it so it's supremely moisturizing for dry hair.   

R+Co Trophy Shine Texture Spray 

Since a lot of texture sprays can leave hair looking dull, use one that adds shine to hair to keep it from looking even drier. How does R+Co's spray make hair look so glossy without feeling sticky? It's spiked with sweet almond oil in addition to vitamins A,C, and E. 

Vernon François CURL~ Moisture Spray 

Instead of dry shampoo, refresh curls between washes with a moisturizing spray. Vernon François' hydrates hair, plus shapes and defines texture by cutting out frizz. 

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Dry Oil Finishing Spray 

Hairspray might help any style hold up, but many are packed with drying alcohol. This finishing spray has six oils in it so your hair is getting extra hydration, on top of frizz control. 

