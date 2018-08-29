10 Products You Need to Own If You Dye Your Hair

Courtesy

Splitting Hairs is our monthlong exploration of hair based on a survey of women across America. It’s like you brought a photo to the salon — we’re giving you exactly what you want.

More
Victoria Moorhouse
Aug 29, 2018 @ 10:45 am
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you want to live a low maintenance life, do not — I repeat — do not dye your hair. Whether you're bleaching it or getting a single process for a new shade of red, coloring your hair adds a significant amount of work to your routine.

Color-treated hair requires products specifically made not to strip the newly added color from the hair shaft, as well as those made with reparative ingredients to off-set the damage that hair dye chemicals inevitably cause. The good news, though, is that you have plenty of options to choose from — and at a variety of different price points. 

"From gentle, sulfate-free cleaners to cuticle-repairing masks, there is a product for every need and hair type," L’Oréal Paris consulting hairstylist and colorist Jonathan Colombini says. 

A color-safe shampoo and conditioner set is essential for anyone who dyes their hair, says Colombini, but you'll need to be sure it's free of sulfates. He says it's the number one ingredient to avoid. "Every time you use a shampoo with sulfate you could be stripping out the color," he warns. 

You'll also want to pick up styling products that promote shine to draw attention to your dye job, as well as protein-rich care products for hair that's damaged from color processing and conditioning products for hair that needs more moisture. These can take the form of masks, leave-in conditioners, and styling creams. 

To help you out with shopping specifics, we rounded up the 10 best products to invest in right now. Keep scrolling to add them to your cart. 

VIDEO: Beauty School: How to Get Voluminous Hair With Extensions

1 of 10 Courtesy

R+Co Trophy Shine + Texture Spray

This pre-styling spray uses sea kelp to give your hair a boost in shine and provides UV protection, which is essential for making sure your hair color isn't warped by the sun. 

R+Co $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Rita Hazan Triple Threat Split End Remedy

Celebrity colorist Rita Hazan formulated your answer to dealing with split ends without a haircut. This serum strengthens hair to protect future breakage, as well as seals hair that's already splitting. 

Rita Hazan $30 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

IGK Blocked Water-Resistant Hair Shield

Your secret to wearing a swim cap without actually wearing a swim cap. This IGK leave-in conditioner was inspired by waterproof mascara and creates a water-resistant barrier over your hair to stop chlorine and the sun from damaging your color. 

IGK $29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Matrix Biolage R.A.W. Heat Styling Primer

For clean and green beauty enthusiasts that also want to keep their hair color top-notch, this blow-dry cream is made up of 98 percent natural ingredients. It also softens your hair and reduces frizz as you blow dry. 

Matrix $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Oil Serum

Need a quick moisture fix? Spritz this light oil on the ends of your hair. No need for a shower. Bonus: It smells SO good, it'll double as perfume. 

Kerastase $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Leonor Greyl Crème de Soin à L'Amarante Detangling and Color-Protecting Conditioner

This conditioner is packed with ingredients to protect your hair color from shampoo and UV rays, as well as proteins to rebuild strands that have been damaged due to chemicals. It's also pretty ace at detangling. 

Leonor Greyl $78 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Bumble and Bumble Color Gloss

After you shampoo and condition, apply this shine-enhancing at-home gloss to make your highlights stand out even more. Don't worry — it won't dye your hair. It's available in four different hair color options and also simply clear. 

Bumble and Bumble $34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

It's Olaplex's first at-home haircare product. Like the in-salon treatment, No. 3 is designed to strengthen and rebuild the disulfide bonds that are commonly broken during color-processing. All you have to do is apply it to damp hair, let it sit for 10 minutes, and rinse it out. If you have damaged hair, it's recommended about two times a week.

$28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Garnier Fructis Wonder Mask + Coconut Oil

This mask is less than $3 and comes in a single-use packet, so you never have to ignore the needs of your dry hair — even when you're traveling. Our suggestion? Stock up on a few and keep them in your bathroom. 

Garnier $3 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris EverCreme Sulfate Free Deep Nourish Shampoo

As far as what sulfate-free shampoo to pick up? Colombini suggests anything from the L'Oreal Paris Ever Line. This one is specifically designed to help nourish brittle, dry hair. 

L'Oreal Paris $7 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!