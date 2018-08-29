10 Products You Need to Own If You Dye Your Hair

Splitting Hairs is our monthlong exploration of hair based on a survey of women across America. It’s like you brought a photo to the salon — we’re giving you exactly what you want.

Splitting Hairs is our monthlong exploration of hair based on a survey of women across America. It’s like you brought a photo to the salon — we’re giving you exactly what you want.

If you want to live a low maintenance life, do not — I repeat — do not dye your hair. Whether you're bleaching it or getting a single process for a new shade of red, coloring your hair adds a significant amount of work to your routine.

Color-treated hair requires products specifically made not to strip the newly added color from the hair shaft, as well as those made with reparative ingredients to off-set the damage that hair dye chemicals inevitably cause. The good news, though, is that you have plenty of options to choose from — and at a variety of different price points.

"From gentle, sulfate-free cleaners to cuticle-repairing masks, there is a product for every need and hair type," L’Oréal Paris consulting hairstylist and colorist Jonathan Colombini says.

A color-safe shampoo and conditioner set is essential for anyone who dyes their hair, says Colombini, but you'll need to be sure it's free of sulfates. He says it's the number one ingredient to avoid. "Every time you use a shampoo with sulfate you could be stripping out the color," he warns.

You'll also want to pick up styling products that promote shine to draw attention to your dye job, as well as protein-rich care products for hair that's damaged from color processing and conditioning products for hair that needs more moisture. These can take the form of masks, leave-in conditioners, and styling creams.

To help you out with shopping specifics, we rounded up the 10 best products to invest in right now. Keep scrolling to add them to your cart.

