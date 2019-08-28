The 8 Best Non-Toxic Shampoos for Every Hair Type
You can order a veggie burger at a restaurant, but that doesn't mean it's the healthiest choice on the menu. The same goes for the shampoo you're using to wash your hair. There might be "healthy" ingredients on the label, like argan oil, coconut oil, and rosemary, but the blend can still include a bunch stuff that isn't good for your hair.
There's no textbook definition on what makes a shampoo "natural," which makes figuring out whether or not a formula is actually non-toxic confusing, to say the least. (Then there's that prickly discussion of what a toxin even is.) But let's stick to the basics: Avoiding shampoos with sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) is a good place to start. While the foaming agent gives traditional shampoos that lathering effect, it also strips hair of moisture and color, plus it can irritate the skin and eyes.
Along with leaving out sulfates, more and more brands have begun to use only safe, natural additives in their formulas. Some have even gone above and beyond to get their USDA organic certification, which is still pretty rare in the beauty world.
Here, we've rounded up the best natural, non-toxic shampoos for each and every hair type. The following eight shampoos are free of sulfates and harsh chemicals, they work just as well as traditional formulas.
For Curly Hair: Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating Shampoo
The key to thriving curls is keeping your hair adequately moisturized. Briogeo's shampoo does just that. Shea butter and vitamin E hydrates and softens hair, while rice amino acids and tomato fruit ferment define and enhance curls.
For Frizz: The Seaweed Bath Co. Citrus Vanilla Smoothing Argan Shampoo
The Seaweed Bath Co.'s shampoo is the secret to smooth, frizz-free hair. With the help of sustainably-harvested bladderwack seaweed, the formula infuses over 65 minerals and vitamins into hair. Nourishing argan and broccoli seed oils hydrate and control frizz.
For Dry Hair: Playa Every Day Shampoo
Extremely dry hair can look dull and be hard to style. If this sounds like what you're dealing with, try an uber-nourishing shampoo like Playa's naturally derived formula. It's made with coconut water, which is gentle enough not to strip your scalp of its natural oils, but will also leave hair clean and refreshed. Aloe vera locks in moisture and shine, while beet root extract stimulates the scalp to promote hair growth.
For Damaged Hair: John Masters Organics Repair Shampoo for Damaged Hair with Honey & Hibiscus
Safe for chemical and color-treated hair, this sulfate-free shampoo still gets sudsy thanks to a coconut-derived foaming agent. Lather up to cleanse the scalp of dirt, oil, and buildup, and protect hair from future damage.
For Colored Hair: Rahua Color Full Shampoo
This sulfate-free cleanser is infused with plant-based ingredients that help extend your hair color's lifeline. A pleasant gardenia flower scent makes hair wash days less annoying.
For Blonde Hair: Together Beauty Purple Reign Shampoo
Any bottled blonde knows how important it is to keep a purple shampoo on-hand to keep their color from getting brassy. Together Beauty has created a non-toxic option that's created with 98 percent natural ingredients including purple rice to neutralize brassy and yellow tones.
For Fine, Limp Hair: Seed Phytonutrients Volume Shampoo
Thanks to rice protein, sunflower seed and grapefruit seed oils, this 93 percent natural, vegan shampoo lifts and hydrates hair so that you get so much more volume when you style it.
For Getting Out Tangles: SheaMoisture Red Palm Oil & Cocoa Butter Detangling Shampoo
Yes, the right brush can make brushing knots out of your hair less painful, but the right shampoo can prevent tangles all together. Take this SheaMoisture shampoo for example. It's formulated with a mix of nourishing oils that keep hair soft and knot-free.