The Best Medium-Length Haircuts for Every Face Shape

Splitting Hairs is our monthlong exploration of hair based on a survey of women across America. It’s like you brought a photo to the salon — we’re giving you exactly what you want.

So you want a hairstyle that isn't short, but still isn't too long? Believe it or not, Goldilocks, you can get what you want. The "medium-length" hairstyle genre — one that hits below the chin but not further than the collarbone — is possibly the most versatile of them all. You can pull your hair up into a topknot without it being too heavy and giving you a headache, but you also have room to create a ton of different looks.

Bonus: This length looks good on everyone. To help you customize your new cut, we talked to stylist and learned some of the best celebrity-inspired options for each and every face shape.

