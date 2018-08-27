The Best Medium-Length Haircuts for Every Face Shape

Getty Images

Splitting Hairs is our monthlong exploration of hair based on a survey of women across America. It's like you brought a photo to the salon — we're giving you exactly what you want.

Victoria Moorhouse
Aug 27, 2018

So you want a hairstyle that isn't short, but still isn't too long? Believe it or not, Goldilocks, you can get what you want. The "medium-length" hairstyle genre — one that hits below the chin but not further than the collarbone — is possibly the most versatile of them all. You can pull your hair up into a topknot without it being too heavy and giving you a headache, but you also have room to create a ton of different looks. 

Bonus: This length looks good on everyone. To help you customize your new cut, we talked to stylist and learned some of the best celebrity-inspired options for each and every face shape. 

For Heart-Shaped Faces

Now's your time to take the plunge and get bangs. "The best medium-length haircut for a heart-shaped face would be to have lots of layers or a side-swept bang," Nate Bova, a celebrity hairstylist at Warren Tricomi Salon in New York City, says. The variation in length helps to create a balance in relation to the bottom half of the face. Look to a celebrity like Kerry Washington for inspiration.

 

For Oval-Shaped Faces

Bova has quite a few options for this particular face shape, as it can complement many different looks. Our suggestion? Go for a blunt cut in a super straight style like Kim Kardashian. 

For Round-Shaped Faces

Bova says that layers and waves can have a contouring effect on round face shapes, drawing attention to the cheekbones. He also mentions that bangs really suit this face shape, bringing attention to the eyes and brows. Chrissy Teigen's hairstyle features both fringe and subtle, cascading layers. 

For Square-Shaped Faces

"The best medium-length haircut for someone with a square face shape is the one length lob," Bova says. "Worn straight or wavy, this look will complement your bone structure." Take this pic of Olivia Wilde into the salon as your inspo. 

