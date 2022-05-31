Best Value: It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product

Also available at Target

What We Love: It is safe to use on all hair types, and nourishes hair with silk amino acids and green tea and sunflower extracts.

What We Don't Love: It has a strong scent, which can be off-putting to those who are sensitive to fragrances.

"This leave-in conditioner is one of my all-time favorite products," says Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites. This spray conditioner can do it all: repairs damage, adds shine, detangles, prevent split ends, and protects against heat.

And because you'll be reaching for this all the time: "I love that this product is available in small and large sizes and leave strands feeling soft," Rivera says.

Hair Type: All｜Size: 4.0 fl. oz.｜Formula: Spray/Liquid