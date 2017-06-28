Best High-Humidity Hairspray: Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray

Is the whole idea of rain on your wedding day being good luck actually true, or is that just something we're told so we don't stress out any more than we already have in the wedding planning process? The jury is still out on that, but rest assured your updo, down-do, or romantic half-updo straight from Pinterest will remain untouched by the elements with the help of a reliable hairspray.

Moroccanoil's Luminous Hairspray, in the Strong Hold formulation in particular, is our current favorite. A final veil before putting on your actual veil should hold each ringlet's shape for hours, though it's always a good idea to have a travel-sized option on hand with one of your bridesmaids just in case.

Courtesy $10 SHOP NOW Moroccanoil

RELATED: The Most Popular Wedding Beauty Trends on Pinterest

Aside from that unmistakable Moroccanoil scent, we love the fact that it keeps our curls and waves intact, but doesn't feel stiff or crunchy. Thanks to the infusion of argan oil, your strands stay hydrated, not to mention, soft and insanely shiny throughout the ceremony and reception. That hero ingredient also works magic at locking out the elements—in the same way Moroccanoil's famed serum helps to tame frizz, the argan oil keeps it from even happening in the first place, and actually repels humidity.