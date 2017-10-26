Broken hairbrushes, hair-ties, and spending way too much time with your blow dryer are all everyday struggles when you have thick hair.

Depending on who you're asking, having too much hair isn't necessarily a bad thing but it can really start to weigh you down—especially if you don't have a haircut that works with rather than against thick hair.

"There are many modern ways to work around thick hair including under-cutting, splicing, removing the interiors, or even keratin treatments to give hair the smooth, natural look," explains celebrity hairstylist David Mallett.

What cuts should you avoid if you have thick hair? Mallett says that over-layering, too-blunt ends can look outdated or result in a "pyramid" shape.

Whether you want to go short or keep your longer length, we turned to Mallett to find out the best haircuts for thick hair.

