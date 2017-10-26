The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair
Broken hairbrushes, hair-ties, and spending way too much time with your blow dryer are all everyday struggles when you have thick hair.
Depending on who you're asking, having too much hair isn't necessarily a bad thing but it can really start to weigh you down—especially if you don't have a haircut that works with rather than against thick hair.
"There are many modern ways to work around thick hair including under-cutting, splicing, removing the interiors, or even keratin treatments to give hair the smooth, natural look," explains celebrity hairstylist David Mallett.
What cuts should you avoid if you have thick hair? Mallett says that over-layering, too-blunt ends can look outdated or result in a "pyramid" shape.
Whether you want to go short or keep your longer length, we turned to Mallett to find out the best haircuts for thick hair.
Alexa Chung
If you want to rock a fringe, Mallett recommends a soft, 1960's-inspired curtain bangs like Chung's. "Forget anything too square and too thick, which might end up too wig-like and old-fashioned," he explains.
January Jones
While an overly-layered, shaggy cut can easily look dated, keeping the weight up top and removing it from the bottom on medium to long lengths can lighten up thick hair in a flattering way.
Selena Gomez
The hottest haircut of the year works well on thick hair, too. Mallet says that a plunging version that is thinned on the ends is the best bet for someone who has full hair.
Sofia Vergara
If you prefer your bangs more full, opt for a piece-y finish with soft ends like Vergara's so that your fringe doesn't look too heavy.
Rosie-Huntington Whiteley
While the lob may be universally flattering for every face shape and hair type, if your strands are thick, Mallett says to ask your stylist to thin it out at the ends.
Jenna Dewan Tatum
Dying to take your lob up a few inches into a bob? Mallett suggests a bob with an undercut to keep the style from having a "pyramid shape," which can easily happen with thick hair.
Cindy Crawford
Another example of how to do long, thick hair right: Crawford's face-framing layers. Keep yours minimal and up top and ask your stylist to remove the weight from underneath.