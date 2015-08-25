The 30 Best Hairstyles in Movie History 

© Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
Maura Lynch
Aug 25, 2015 @ 10:45 am

My sister once asked me if I’d ever seen the movie Amélie, and I replied, “Oh, is that the movie about the girl with the cute hair?” Solid plotlines, dynamic characters, beautiful dialogue, etc., are all really important to me, but let’s be real—I’m in it for the beauty inspiration, too. So I compiled a list, '60s on, of the best styles on film that are not only iconic, but are also still relevant and wearable today (as much as I love Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's, I can't imagine seeing anyone on the street now with that updo, as fabulous as it was). Need some fresh ideas? Click away!

PHOTOS: The 30 Best Hairstyles in Movie History

1 of 30 Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Jean Seberg in Breathless

You can thank Seberg (shown here post-Breathless) for the rise of gamine, borrowed-from-the-boys close crops.

2 of 30 © Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Penélope Cruz in Vanilla Sky 

So sensual: a Spanish accent plus touchable, pushed-to-the-side bangs and cascades of chestnut hair. 

3 of 30 © Sunset Boulevard/Corbis

Brigitte Bardot in Contempt

The volume! The texture! The headband! This is the original bombshell hair.

 

4 of 30 Courtesy Everett Collection

Mia Farrow in Rosemary's Baby 

Where did Rosemary get hair this good? She says it was from Vidal Sassoon. More like the devil! 

5 of 30 Rangefinder/Globe Photos

Winona Ryder in Reality Bites

The piecey, textured, tucked-behind-the-ears crop that sent Gen-Xers to salons in droves—#WinonaForever.  

 

6 of 30 Courtesy Everett Collection

Jane Birkin in Blow Up

This swinging 60’s style looks like it’s fresh from a modern-day Chloé campaign, right? 

 

7 of 30 © Focus Films/Courtesy Everett Collection

Kate Winslet in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind  

Clementine’s rainbow parade of hair colors makes watching this movie slightly less heart-obliterating.

8 of 30 © MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

Halle Berry in Die Another Day

You don’t need long, luscious strands to snag James Bond. But it doesn't hurt to be Halle Berry.

9 of 30 © Sundance Selects/Courtesy Everett Collection

Léa Seydoux in Blue is the Warmest Color

The best part of her Smurf hair is how washed out it is—you can spot glimpses of blonde underneath, which makes it look less movie-set manicured.  

10 of 30 Courtesy Everett Collection

Meryl Streep in Manhattan

Hair goals: There are clips and gifs circulating the internet dedicated to this over-the-shoulder style just blowing in the wind!

 

11 of 30 Courtesy Everett Collection

Pam Grier in Foxy Brown

It is not insignificant that Grier was the first African-American woman action star, and that she did it with big, beautiful, natural hair. 

12 of 30 © Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Franka Potente in Run Lola Run

The flaming red shade is equal parts punk and cartoon character. 

 

13 of 30 © Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

Audrey Tautou in Amélie  

Ah, Amélie. She makes a really strong case for fate. And mini bangs.

 

14 of 30 © Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

Zoë Saldana in Guardians of the Galaxy   

The fuchsia tips on Gamora’s perfectly-waved hair really bring out the green in her face, don’t you think?

15 of 30 © Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Demi Moore in Ghost

Who knew a bowl cut (the style my mother saddled me with from the ages of 4 through 6) could be so cool? 

16 of 30 © Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Salma Hayek in Desperado

This is a #girlboss—a bookstore owner who can walk away from a burning building and thwart assassins with her soft spirals still in perfect condition.

17 of 30 © Orion Pictures Corp/Courtesy Everett Collection

Madonna in Desperately Seeking Susan

Everyone in this movie is desperately seeking Susan—and Susan’s smartly-accessorized, wild new-wave hair.

18 of 30 © Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Alicia Silverstone in Clueless

Cher’s hair is like spun silk. I wonder if her shampoo was from, like, a totally important designer? 

19 of 30 © Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Nicole Kidman in Days of Thunder

Who needs a wind machine when you’ve got Nascar? There’s a lot of footage of her beautiful, strawberry blonde curls dancing around in the wind on the racetrack. 

20 of 30 Courtesy Everett Collection

Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface  

Elvira shines—from her trophy-wife hair to her barely-there gowns.

21 of 30 © Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman

Why was she hiding the prettiest, bounciest auburn curls in the universe underneath all those prostitute wigs?

22 of 30 © 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Angela Bassett in Waiting to Exhale

Don’t cheat on Bernie: she’ll burn your car and then rise from the ashes like a phoenix with sexy, short hair.

23 of 30 Rex USA

Anna Karina in A Woman is a Woman

Oh, yes—a stripper with a heart of a gold! But this one is played by legendary bangs icon, Anna Karina (shown here later in the decade still wearing her signature style). 

24 of 30 © Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Janet Jackson in Poetic Justice

Janet Jackson is incapable of having mediocre hair (ever seen her The Velvet Rope album cover?)—and this is fully supported by her turn as poet/hair stylist Justice, whose braids are swingy, sexy and cool. 

25 of 30 Courtesy Everett Collection

Ali MacGraw in Love Story

Start brushing your hair 100 times a night with a Mason Pearson brush if you want this kind of preppy, rich girl luster. 

26 of 30 Courtesy Everett Collection

Ally Sheedy in The Breakfast Club

Who cares if she’s the basket case? Look at that shag! 

27 of 30 © Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Rinko Kikuchi in Babel

Kikuchi is on a crazy color streak (of streaks), from pink as a Japanese teen in Babel to blue as a pilot in Pacific Rim

 

28 of 30 © Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Gwyneth Paltrow in The Royal Tenenbaums

Sweet red barrette aside, there’s something depressing yet insanely chic about Margot’s pin-straight and severe, blunt cut.   

29 of 30 © Warner Brothers/Courtesy Everett Collection

Bridget Fonda in Singles  

Even when hidden under a bowler hat, the 'do is obviously adorable. 

30 of 30 © Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction

From the red lips to the major twist dance moves to the black, bang-ed bob, Mrs. Mia Wallace lives boldly.

