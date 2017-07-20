The Most Flattering Haircuts for Round Face Shapes
The secret to good hair days doesn't completely lie in what products you're using. Your cut is the foundation behind achieving your dream style, and styling tools will help you enhance it. However, saying that choosing the most flattering cut for your face shape is tough is a massive understatement.
When it comes to round face shapes, celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood says that "layering around the face is going to slim and break up a round face shape. This will draw the eye horizontal and bring the focus to the eyes, cheeks, and lips."
We turned to the red carpet to find haircut inspiration from your favorite celebs for every length and texture. Keep scrolling for the most flattering haircuts for round face shapes.
A lob with a center part like Adele's draws hair frontward into the face to create the illusion of a longer facial structure.
A swoopy side-swept bang like Stone's draws the attention horizontally and brings the focus up to the eyes, rather than the roundness of this facial shape.
For fine hair, Wood says that layers should be cut strategically. "Cutting a full layer will take down the weight at the bottom of the hair and make it appear thinner than it actually is," he explains. Instead, opt for a spritz of texture spray to add movement and beachy bends to strands like Teigen's which will make hair appear fuller."
Although a center part is one way of making the face appear slimmer, sweeping long layers styled in loose curls off to one side will also help the face seem leaner.
If you want fringe, Wood recommends a soft, taped version like Johnson's. "A tapered, soft fringe cuts into the sides of the face rather than looking blunt will help elgonate it," says Wood.
For thick hair, a center part like Gomez's may remain ideal, but Wood says to ask for fewer layers and for the stylist not to undercut hair.
Round face shapes can rock a shorter length, too. Wood says to a cut with pieces that fall around the face will help break up the face. A soft Bardot-esque fringe is also a great option to add more movement to the cut.
Soft waves and a dead-center part are always a good combo for round face shapes that want to keep their length long.
Long, center-parted fringe that tapers off of the sides of the face will flatter round faces rather than creating a blunt, straight line like full bangs.
A lot of face-framing layers like Diaz's will break up the face for the illusion of a slimmer facial structure. This will bring the focus to the eyes, lips, and cheeks.