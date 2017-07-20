The secret to good hair days doesn't completely lie in what products you're using. Your cut is the foundation behind achieving your dream style, and styling tools will help you enhance it. However, saying that choosing the most flattering cut for your face shape is tough is a massive understatement.

When it comes to round face shapes, celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood says that "layering around the face is going to slim and break up a round face shape. This will draw the eye horizontal and bring the focus to the eyes, cheeks, and lips."

We turned to the red carpet to find haircut inspiration from your favorite celebs for every length and texture. Keep scrolling for the most flattering haircuts for round face shapes.

