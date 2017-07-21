The Most Flattering Haircuts for Oval Face Shapes 

If you're deciding on a new signature haircut, it can be overwhelming (not to mention difficult) to know what's the best style to enhance your face shape and hair texture.

However, oval face shapes are exempt from this struggle. "Oval face shapes are actually the lucky ones. They have the most the opportunity to play with the versatility and variations of haircuts; whether it’s with the texture, or more importantly, with the shape and style in general," says Rodney Cutler, founder of Cutler Salon.

Whether you want to keep your length or go shorter, we turned to the red carpet for inspiration for your next cut. Here, we've rounded up the most flattering celebrity haircuts for oval faces.

