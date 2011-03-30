The Best Hair Tools for Every Budget



Splurge: RSession Tools Nalu Waver

This fork-shaped iron curls two strands at once “so you can work through your entire head really fast,” says hairstylist Ted Gibson. The ceramic barrels are spaced 1⁄2 inch apart to create loose crimp-free spirals.



RSession Tools Nalu Waver, $180; rsessiontools.com.



Steal: Hot Tools 1-inch Professional Spring Iron

This tool is a universal stylist favorite, and it comes in eight sizes—one for every length. “The heat is consistent, so each curl turns out beautiful,” says N.Y.C. stylist Carla Gentry Osorio.



Hot Tools 1-inch Professional Spring Iron, $34; hottools.com for stores.