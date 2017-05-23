7 Hair Serums We're Currently Obsessing Over

Never underestimate the power of a few drops of hair serum.

Just a drop or two is all your need to simultaneously tame frizz, impart shine, and even protect your color, but the uses don't end there. Try adding some to your favorite conditioner for extra impact, or repurpose as a pre-shower treatment if your ends are looking a little parched. The new school of serums have come a long way since their initial argan-based, amber-tinted options, so we put together a list of our current favorites, some of which include sun protection, or cool spray-on and gel iterations. Shop each one below.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Sun Bum Beach Formula Shine On Hair Oil

Your hair needs sunscreen, too! The mix of UV protectants used in this formula, which happens to hold the most summery fragrance ever, serve as your color's figurative armor against the sun's harsh rays.

available at Ulta
2 of 7 Courtesy

Virtue Split End Mending Serum

If overprocessing has left your ends beyond-frayed, a few pumps of this lightweight cream will help fuse them back together before you pick up the blow dryer.

available at Virtue Labs
3 of 7 Courtesy

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Dry Oil Finishing Spray

If you tend to be heavy-handed with traditional serums, reach for Bumble's spray-on version, which allows you to apply the lightest veil over areas that need extra love.

Bumble and Bumble
4 of 7 Courtesy

Reverie Ever Recovery Hair Oil

If the witchy moon cycle-emblazoned exterior doesn't draw you in, the mix of hydrating marula oil and color-preserving squalane certainly will.

available at Sephora
5 of 7 Courtesy

A Beautiful Life Unicorn's Mane Smoothing Serum

This serum was a cult classic for A Beautiful Life long before the unicorn trend kicked off, and even if you're not onboard with it, you'll love the magic the uber-hydrating formula works on your own mane.

available at Ulta
6 of 7 Courtesy

IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel

Consider this the 2017 upgrade to your '90s-era scrunching gel—minus the stiff crunch. This new school gel is so nourishing, it errs more on the end of a leave in conditioner than the OG styler.

IGK
7 of 7 Courtesy

Captain Blankenship Mermaid Hair Oil

Run a few drops of this argan and jojoba-based oil through your layers, then let them dry naturally to bring out your mermaid-esque texture.

Captain Blankenship

