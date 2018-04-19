9 Hair Masks That’ll Bring Damaged Hair Back to Life

After nearly 26 years as a true brunette, I decided to test out the theory that blondes have more fun. The jury is still out on that, but what I do know is unnatural blondes have way more hair damage. With my new color came compromised hair health and a brand new routine rooted in rebuilding my hair's strength and moisture levels. That means lots and lots of deep-conditioning hair masks.

Combined with the right shampoo and less heat styling, hair masks have helped nurse my dry, brittle, broken hair back to health. In the full year since I've been a blonde, I've tested out more than I can remember, but these nine are the formulas that have made a lasting impression. Keep scrolling for my favorites at every budget.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: The Celebrity Beauty Looks That'll Make You Wish You Were at Coachella 2018