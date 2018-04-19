9 Hair Masks That’ll Bring Damaged Hair Back to Life

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for TREsemme
Victoria Moorhouse
Apr 19, 2018 @ 10:00 am

After nearly 26 years as a true brunette, I decided to test out the theory that blondes have more fun. The jury is still out on that, but what I do know is unnatural blondes have way more hair damage. With my new color came compromised hair health and a brand new routine rooted in rebuilding my hair's strength and moisture levels. That means lots and lots of deep-conditioning hair masks.

Combined with the right shampoo and less heat styling, hair masks have helped nurse my dry, brittle, broken hair back to health. In the full year since I've been a blonde, I've tested out more than I can remember, but these nine are the formulas that have made a lasting impression. Keep scrolling for my favorites at every budget.

VIDEO: The Celebrity Beauty Looks That'll Make You Wish You Were at Coachella 2018

1 of 9 Courtesy

Kerastase Masque Thérapiste

This hair mask is made with amino acids that actually cling to damaged areas of the hair. This helps make up for any loss of volume. Work the thick cream through your hair and let the formula sit for 10 minutes. After you rinse and let your hair dry, it'll feel immediately smoother and softer. 

Kerastase $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

If you think you've heard the word "Olaplex" around your salon, you're not wrong. Your colorist is probably referring to a professional-grade hair treatment designed to relink the broken bonds that chemical treatments, like bleaching or dying your hair, cause. The brand formulated an at-home system with that very same active ingredient that saves your hair from damage. All you have to do is soak towel-dried hair in the formula for 10 minutes max and then rinse. 

$28 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Damage-Erasing Balm

For only $6, this rinse-out hair mask moisturizes; helps to repair split ends; and minimizes weakness, roughness, and dullness. 

 

L'Oreal Paris $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Phyto Phytoelixir Intense Nutrition Mask 

One of the most annoying parts of having damaged hair is the dullness. This hair mask is made with macadamia oil, which contains shine-boosting lipids.

Phyto $59 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Garnier Fructis 1-Minute Hair Mask

Got 60 seconds? That's all the time you need for this avocado extract-rich hair mask to work its magic. It hydrates and calms your hair, ridding it of flyaways and frizz. 

Garnier Fructis $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

LEONOR GREYL PARIS Masque Quintessence Hair Mask 

Sure, the $145 seems questionable, but this is basically the Rolls Royce of hair masks. Made with coconut oil, this intensely rich mask provides instant moisture, shine, and softness to the most damaged hair. 

Leonor Greyl $145 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Bumble and bumble While You Sleep Overnight Damage Repair Masque

No one has time to let a hair mask sit for six hours during the day. But if you can sleep in it? Sure. This particular mask uses ingredients that restore hair health, but also protect against future damage. Work the formula through your hair, wrap it up in a bun, and head to bed. In the morning, rinse and style as usual. 

Bumble and Bumble $49 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

TRESemmé Expert Selection Recovery Mask, Repair & Protect 7 Instant

There isn't just one culprit behind hair damage, so TRESemmé made a mask that attacks every cause, like brushing, blow-drying, bleaching, coloring, curling, flat-ironing, and braiding, in a single use.

Tresemme $5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

This deep-conditioning mask is a powerhouse. It's made with almond oil to moisturize and boost shine, antioxidant-rich algae extract to strengthen hair fibers, and vitamin B to help repair split ends. One use and I was hooked—my hair felt softer than it had in weeks. 

Briogeo $115 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!