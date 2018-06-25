This Hair Mask Costs $145, But It Saves My Damaged, Bleached Hair

Until I bleached my hair, pretty much any shampoo and conditioner would do. The cheaper, the better. Bleach can entirely change your beauty budget, though. My hair was dry, broken, and frizzy at the ends, and all of a sudden, I needed reparative products.

I've tried more deep-conditioning masks and ultra-moisturizing conditioners than you can imagine, and one stands out from all the others. The only unfortunate thing about this was that it had the highest price tag. Leonor Greyl's Masque Quintessence Hair Mask retails for a whopping $145. The conditioner I grew up using cost $4, if that gives you any perspective into my pure shock. After seeing what it can do to my poor hair, though, I can say that the $145 jar is worth every single penny.

It's touted as "the ultimate weapon for damaged hair," and I don't disagree. Its thick, super-rich formula is made with ultra-moisturizing and reparative ingredients to rebuild the hair shaft and smooth the cuticle so you deal with less breakage and frizz.

It's the first step in my hair-washing routine. I apply a palm-sized amount of the cream (it's so thick, it feels like body cream) to the lengths of my hair. I let it sit for about 10 minutes as I shave my legs and relax in the hot water. It goes without saying this is only appropriate for days when I actually have time to take 20-minute showers. Then I rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as normal.

The knots in my hair brush out easier when I use it, and my ends look smoother and more manageable. I use it every time I wash my hair (which any fake blonde will tell you is max twice a week).

I know the $145 would probably be happier in my savings account, but then good hair days would be near impossible. With that being said, I'll gladly make the splurge.