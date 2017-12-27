The Internet Is Freaking Out Over This Frizz-Fighting Product

What if we told you the cure for frizz and flyways was a tiny sheet of paper? In an age where Facebook lets you try on makeup, it seems too simple, but that’s the premise behind one of the buzziest haircare trends right now—frizz sheets. The Internet is freaking out, not quite to the extent of the iPhone X or Meghan Markle’s engagement, but we’re still all perplexed at the simplicity.

They’re not necessarily a new trend, though. Redken’s Frizz Dismiss Fly-Away Fix Finishing Sheets have been out for a few years now, among others, but more and more brands are picking up on the concept. They're basically pieces of incredibly thin paper coated with ingredients that enhance shine and smooth down any stray hairs. You glide them over the top of your mane and then toss—no plugging in hot tools, no creams, no serums. And small enough to fit in a clutch, they're the quick fix for when a good hair day turns bad while you're out and about. Keep scrolling to see a few of the sets out now.

