The 9 Best Detanglers for Summer Hair

Unfortunately, the pain that comes with vigorously brushing through a head full of tangles doesn’t end with your childhood years, when you'd burst into tears at mom’s attempts to detangle your locks. Whether you have naturally curly hair or just tangles from a swim in the pool, separating a head full of knots is no easy feat. That’s why below, we’ve gathered some of the best detangling formulas to combat summer hair disasters. Consider them grown-up takes on the products like walmart.com and walgreens.com that you remember so well. Say goodbye to all the frustration and tears, and hello to a smooth, hydrated strands all summer long. 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Not Your Mother's Knotty To Nice Conditioning Detangler

Living up to its title, this detangling treatment will grant smooth hair and painless brushing.  

Not Your Mother's $10 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Extra-Moisture Detangler

Along with knot relief, this is the perfect tool for restoring dry, damaged hair. 

 

SheaMoisture $12 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

John Frieda Beach Blonde Smooth Seas Detangling Conditioner

As the mint-infused conditioner is unwinding the toughest knots, it's also refreshing the scalp and hydrating the hair. 

John Frieda $9 SHOP NOW
4 of 9

Pantene Pro-V Repair Light Detangler 

This light conditioning treatment will separate knots while also preventing breakage. 

Pantene Pro V $4 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

L'Oreal Kids Tangle Tamer

Don't hesitate to share this pear-infused detangler with your children. Get this: it also tames bed head. 

L'Oreal $3 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Paul Mitchell Lite Detangler

This gentle formula will do more than relieve tangles, it will also leave the hair with more body and shine. 

Paul Mitchell $17 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Johnson's No More Tangles Detangling Spray

Not only is this spray a steal, but it is also perfect for ridding knots in both wet and dry hair. 

Johnson's $6 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Living Proof Curl Detangling Rinse 

This water-activated detangling formula is perfect for preventing frizz and prepping curls while in the shower.

Living Proof $26 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Aquage Hydrating Detangler

Equip with advanced hair color protection, this formula will hydrate and silken damp hair while detangling. 

Aquage $20 SHOP NOW

