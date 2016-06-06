Why All Bottle Blondes (And Brunettes and Redheads!) Need a Color-Depositing Conditioner

Though there are many beauty products out there that will claim to change your entire life, anyone with dyed hair can make a strong case that a color-depositing conditioner is one that will actually live up to that claim. Elements like heat styling and the sun's UV rays can cause any hair color to fade, even if it's pretty close to your natural tone, but that doesn't always mean spending more time in the salon chair. Used once a week in place of your go-to conditioner, a color-depositing formula can help to revive the color lost to the elements, and buy you some serious time between appointments. These conditioners are infused with pigments that either help amplify your shade, or neutralize unwanted brassy tones.

RELATED VIDEO:

Convinced yet? We put together a list of our favorite color-depositing conditioners for every hue out there—yes, even the pastel and neon varieties. Scroll down to find one to amp up your shade now.