The Best Flat Iron for Your Hair Type 

If you like wearing your hair straight from time to time without committing to a semi-permanent treatment like a Brazilian blowout, your answer is a flat iron. A blow dryer and paddle brush can help get you there, but you're going to need the finishing touch of a flat iron if you want a truly super-sleek, flyaway-free look. 

Since flat irons aren't one-hair-type-fits-all, we've rounded up the best straighteners for everyone. 

For Fine Hair: Bio Ionic 10X Pro Styling Iron 1"

The narrow plates on this Bio Ionic iron make it perfect for fine hair. Each plate has water-emitting mineral rock infused into it to keep hair hydrated, despite the fact that you're heat styling it. 

For Thick Hair: Remington S8700 T|Studio PROtect Flat Iron Straightener

Thanks to its wider plates, you'll only need to run this flat iron over your hair once to straighten it. Bonus: This Remington iron uses water and a conditioning treatment that's absorbed into hair via vapor, so you're protecting and straightening it in a single step. 

The One For Impatient People: T3 Singlepass Luxe Professional Straightening And Styling Iron 

No one wants to spend a lot of time doing their hair, which is why T3 designed its flat iron to be capable of straightening any hair type in a single pass. It doesn't hurt that the white-and-rose gold tool is ridiculously pretty, too.  

For Damaged Hair: GHD Platinum Professional Styler 

We all know that using too much heat on our hair isn't good for it. However, the right flat iron can minimize damage. This celebrity hairstylist-favorite has sensors to keep it at the optimum temperature for styling hair without frying it. The rounded plates make it ideal for creating undone waves without leaving creases in your hair. 

The Budget-Friendly One: HSI Professional Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron

The 21,000+ Amazon five star reviews don't lie, HSI's flat iron is your best option under $50. While it offers quick results, its temperature automatically drops after 15 minutes, so factor that into how long you give yourself to do your hair. 

For Frizz Control: Conair Infiniti Pro Rainbow Flat Iron 

This Conair iron doesn't just straighten hair, it keeps frizz under control, too. It's built with titanium plates, plus an ion generator that minimizes frizz and flyaways. 

For Traveling: Drybar The Tiny Tress Pass 

If the thought of leaving your flat iron at home gives you separation anxiety, this compact one won't take up too much space in your carry-on.   

