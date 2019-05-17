How to Find the Right Eyebrow Color for Your Hair

Choosing a new hair color is serious business. It's a journey that starts way before you sit down in your colorist's chair. Scrolling through Instagram for inspiration, creating a Pinterest board for each possible shade, and reading up on what colors work well with your skin tone are all crucial steps leading up to your salon appointment.

When you're so focused on switching up your hair color, it's easy to overlook your eyebrows, but it's equally important that the shade of your brows also compliments your new dye job.

"Your hair on your face and around your face should frame and enhance your natural beauty," says Christine Thompson, co-owner and color director at Spoke & Weal. "Getting the tones and level right are essential to translating your look, whether it’s soft or strong."

Amy Clark of Rob Peetoom Salon New York says to make sure the shade of your brows compliments the tones in your hair color. "My general rule would be to keep it as close to the shade of your hair as best as possible, or one shade darker," she says. Going too dark can look severe.

And if you have virgin hair, but want to fill in your brows. This advice goes for makeup products, too. Daniel Chinchilla, celebrity makeup artist and owner of Chinchilla Brows recommends brow powder for a soft, natural look, and a pencil if you're going for definition.

So, what color is right for you? Keep scrolling for a complete breakdown on the best eyebrow shade for your hair.

VIDEO: How to Use Tinted Brow Gel