This Drugstore Spray Makes My Dry, Color-Treated Hair Instantly Shiny

My hair color is the one thing I don't skimp on. I wear my hair every single day, which is how I justify how much I pay to get it done at a salon.

I don't have any problem charging pricey colorist appointments on my credit card, but I do struggle with spending a little extra time protecting the color I just paid for. That's why my dark brown hair always fades, turns brassy, and gets dry as hell from the hot tools I use just a couple of weeks after I get it dyed.

Much to the dismay of my colorist, Joico's K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock Spray ($21; ulta.com) is the reason I've been able to push back my next appointment. The spray is a reparative leave-in treatment for color-treated hair that also doubles as a heat-protectant and gloss. It only takes a few seconds to use, so even if you're lazy like me, it's easy to make it a part of your regular haircare routine.

The lightweight mist gently de-tangles, softens, and strengthens dried-out, over-processed hair like mine. There's the option of using it to freshen up dry styles, but I prefer to apply it post-shower on damp, towel-dried hair.

I have shiny, shampoo commercial-worthy hair every time I blow-dry my hair after using it, and I've noticed that I haven't been getting as many split ends. But, most importantly, no one can tell how long it's been since I last colored my hair.