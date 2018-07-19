9 Drugstore Shampoos That'll Fix Every Hair Struggle

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A few times a week, I find myself standing in the extraordinarily long line in my office's food court to buy an overpriced salad. While I can rationalize the $12 I typically lay out for a lunch that I'm going to eat at my desk, I'm strangely unwilling to spend more than $10 on a shampoo during a drugstore run.

The affordable food options near my workplace may be limited, but luckily there are myriad cheap shampoos out there for every hair type and struggle. I can pick up a hydrating shampoo that will make my dry, brittle hair feel soft again, or a color-protecting one for when I get my dark brunette color touched up—all without exceeding my self-imposed $10 budget.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Here, the best under-$10 drugstore shampoos for every hair type and styling woe.

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed