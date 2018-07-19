9 Drugstore Shampoos That'll Fix Every Hair Struggle

A few times a week, I find myself standing in the extraordinarily long line in my office's food court to buy an overpriced salad. While I can rationalize the $12 I typically lay out for a lunch that I'm going to eat at my desk, I'm strangely unwilling to spend more than $10 on a shampoo during a drugstore run. 

The affordable food options near my workplace may be limited, but luckily there are myriad cheap shampoos out there for every hair type and struggle. I can pick up a hydrating shampoo that will make my dry, brittle hair feel soft again, or a color-protecting one for when I get my dark brunette color touched up—all without exceeding my self-imposed $10 budget. 

Here, the best under-$10 drugstore shampoos for every hair type and styling woe. 

For Straight Hair: John Frieda Frizz Ease Flawlessly Straight Shampoo 

Keeping frizz under control starts with the shampoo you have in your shower. This John Frieda one provides hair with plenty of moisture, plus it seals split ends.

For Damaged Hair: Dove Nutritive Solutions Intensive Repair Shampoo 

Whether your hair is fried from hot tools or hair color, a reparative shampoo will serve as damage control. This Dove one is formulated to target dryness and breakage so that with continued use, hair eventually looks soft, shiny, and healthy again.

For Volume: Pantene Pro-V Sheer Volume Shampoo 

The solution to fine, flat, limp hair is a volumizing shampoo. Pantene's has a collagen-plumping effect that gives hair extra body and fullness without heavy buildup. 

For Green Beauty-Enthusists: Love Beauty And Planet Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Volume & Bounty Shampoo

This vegan shampoo, which is infused with coconut water and hibiscus, hydrates and nourishes as it cleanses. It leaves hair soft, light, and full once dry. As an added bonus, the bottle is sustainably made from recycled plastic. 

For Oily Hair: L'Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo 

If your hair is consistently oily, your roots need a detox. Get rid of excess dirt, oil, and product buildup by using a clarifying shampoo once or twice a week. L'Oréal's shampoo is formulated with purifying clay, and absorbs unwanted junk from your roots just like a clay-based face mask clears your pores. 

For Dullness: Garnier Whole Blends Moroccan Argan & Camellia Oils Extracts Illuminating Shampoo

For glossy (not greasy) hair, look for an oil-rich shampoo. Garnier's is packed with three nourishing essential oils that hydrate hair so it's shiny again. 

For Curly Hair: SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Shampoo

Adequate moisturize is what keeps curls defined and smooth. With uber-hydrating coconut oil, silk protein, and neem oil among its ingredients, you know that this SheaMoisture shampoo will get the job done. 

For Dry Hair: TRESemmé Nourish and Replenish Shampoo 

With a blend of coconut milk and aloe vera, this shampoo is exactly the tall drink that dry, brittle hair needs. 

For Color-Treated Hair: Apothecare Essentials The Colorist Shampoo 

You spend a lot of money on your balayage highlights, so you should use a shampoo that'll preserve and protect your investment. That's where ApotheCARE Essentials color-preserving shampoo comes in. It's formulated with plant-based extracts that are gentle on color-treated hair so you get shine and hydration instead of fading. 

