The Best Drugstore Shampoos for Dry, Brittle Hair

Victoria Moorhouse
Nov 14, 2017 @ 10:15 am

Never washing your hair—no matter how much time it’ll save you—isn’t a solution for reviving dry, brittle, or damaged hair. The fix? On top of cutting down on obvious moisture-sucking habits like heat styling and color processing, it’s picking a shampoo that’ll give you a true deep cleanse all while delivering hydration back to a thirsty mane. As we’ve said time and time again, quality products don’t have to be expensive.

Hit up the drugstore haircare aisle and you’ll find bottles upon bottles of shampoo that will lift dirt and excess oil without stripping your strands from essential oils. In fact, these formulas will replenish those moisture levels. Keep scrolling to see a few of our favorites, all of which ring up to $10 or less.

Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Hydrate Coconut Milk Shampoo

Herbal Essences $6 SHOP NOW
Garnier Whole Blends Coconut Water & Vanilla Milk Extracts Hydrating Shampoo

Garnier $4 SHOP NOW
Hair Food Hair Milk Shampoo Infused with Jasmine & Vanilla Fragrance

Hair Food $10 SHOP NOW
Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture and Shine Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Carol's Daughter $10 SHOP NOW
Dove Nutritive Solutions Shampoo Daily Moisture

Dove $4 SHOP NOW
Pantene Daily Moisture Renewal Shampoo

Pantene Pro V $4 SHOP NOW
TRESemme Moisture Rich Shampoo

Tresemme $4 SHOP NOW
L'Oreal Paris EverPure Sulfate Free Moisture Shampoo

L'Oreal Paris $7 SHOP NOW

