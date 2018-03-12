This $12 Drugstore Hair Treatment Can Restore a Year’s Worth of Damage

When you're dealing with extremely damaged hair—dry, brittle strands that snap in half the minute they come in contact with a hairbrush—it seems like the easiest solution is just shaving your head and starting from scratch. Sure, that'll do it, but the buzz cut isn't for everyone, and luckily, you have options. One of which is a new $12 drugstore treatment that is has the ability to restore a year's worth of damage.

It's part of Nexxus's new Keraphix hair care line, a collection that had a massive 1600-person waitlist prior to launching. The collection's claim to fame is a keratin protein and black rice-rich formula that works together to minimize and repair the signs of damage. The Nexxus Keraphix Restructuring Treatment ($12; target.com), however, has enough protein packed inside its tiny purple tube to restore a year's worth of damage.

Courtesy $12 SHOP NOW Nexxus

VIDEO: Trust Us, We Tried It: Hair Detox

The gel is recommended as a once-a-week addition to your haircare routine, and it's as simple as using a mask. After you shampoo, you run the contents of the tube through your hair and leave it on for about five minutes. Then, you rinse and shampoo again to cleanse your hair of the treatment. Finally, you condition. If you blow-dry your hair afterwards, you'll notice your hair feels silky smooth and incredibly moisturized, and the rough texture is replaced with a glossy finish.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's Highlights Will Be Spring's Biggest Hair Trend

If you visit a Nexxus salon, the treatment method varies slightly. They up the ante by applying the gel and then gently blow-drying your hair so it gets hard, infusing the treatment into your cuticle. Then, you wear a steam cap for about 10 minutes. Finally, the treatment is washed out and your hair is shampooed and conditioned once again.

While this treatment is a revolutionary addition to your drugstore aisles, it's not a cure-all. You should still reevaluate how often you're heat styling and coloring it, and the type of products you're using. Still, if you go overboard with bleach, it's comforting to know you have a simple fix that won't cost as much as a celebrity's well-made wig, and also doesn't have anything to do with a pair of clippers.