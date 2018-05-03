8 Drugstore Dry Shampoos That Actually Work

Erin Lukas
May 03, 2018 @ 3:45 pm

I don't remember what life was like before dry shampoo because I've repressed those days. When I'm too lazy to wash my hair, my bangs are greasy, or my hair's flat from sleeping on it, dry shampoo is my solution. It's one of the few hair products I use every morning.

And that's the problem. While spritzing my roots with dry shampoo instantly solves my current hair struggles, using it as much as I do means I go through a can faster than a new Kardashian makeup product sells out. Luckily, there are many affordable drugstore options that cleanse hair of dirt and oil without leaving the powdery residue that's notorious with dry shampoos.

Keep scrolling for the eight best dry shampoos (all under $15) that you can find at the drugstore. 

Batiste Original Dry Shampoo

This cult-favorite dry shampoo comes in so many different scents, it can be hard to choose just one. When you can't make up your mind, the original always does the trick. It eliminates oil and grease at the roots while adding volume and texture.

Batiste $6 SHOP NOW
Suave Professionals Natural Refresh Dry Shampoo 

Instead of masking the oil and dirt in your hair with a powdery residue, this argan oil-powered dry shampoo refreshes your style with a clean, natural finish.

Suave $4 SHOP NOW
Kristin Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo 

Thanks to Kristen Ess's line, Pinterest-worthy hair is available at the drugstore. The celebrity stylist's dry shampoo freshens hair, and includes a strengthening complex to fuse split ends and protect color from fading.

Kristin Ess $14 SHOP NOW
Dove Unscented Dry Shampoo 

When you want all of the benefits of a dry shampoo without any extra features, the unscented edition of Dove's fan-favorite formula is exactly the bottle you need. It gets rid of oil and residue while adding tons of body.

Dove $5 SHOP NOW
L'Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Dry Shampoo

Think of this L'Oréal can as a clay mask for your hair. It's infused with three types of refined clay, which suck up the dirt, oil, and product residue that's been sitting in your hair since you last washed it. 

L'Oreal Paris $6 SHOP NOW
TRESemme Fresh Start Volumizing Dry Shampoo

When you're going on day three since your last shampoo, you can count on this drugstore staple to add lift and body to flat, limp hair.

Tresemme $6 SHOP NOW
OGX Refresh & Revitalize + Argan Oil of Morocco Dry Shampoo

A major problem with a lot of dry shampoos is that they leave hair dull and powdery. That's where OGX's argan oil-infused formula comes in. It boosts shine, smooths, and cleanses in a single step. 

OGX $8 SHOP NOW
Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Texturizing Dry Shampoo

This dry shampoo smells like a tropical beach in a can, and it'll also give you the same wavy texture you get after swimming in salt water. In addition to boosting waves, it clears dirt and oil from hair. 

Not Your Mother's $4 SHOP NOW

