The Best Drugstore Dry Shampoo Is Under $5  

You don't need a blowout to have a good hair day. Whether you're too lazy to wash your hair or it's gone flat from sleeping on it weird, spraying dry shampoo on your roots will instantly make your hair look clean and voluminous.

The only downside of dry-shampoo dependency is that you end up going through it quickly. If you swear by a high-end one, you know firsthand that constantly restocking it can get expensive.

Luckily, much like pizza, dry shampoo is one beauty product that doesn't have to be expensive to be good. The proof is in Dove's beloved Refresh + Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo ($4; Target.com).

This dry shampoo deserves all of the praise because of its lightweight, residue-free formula. Many others weigh hair down with heavy, white powder, but Dove's adds volume at roots without any chalkiness so that hair simply looks more thick and full.

If you're concerned about excess grease over volume, it expertly handles that struggle, too. The dry shampoo absorbs oil and product buildup rather than just coating your roots with it. While hair is dramatically cleaner, it does add a little bit of grit, which helps fishtail braids and ponytails last longer.

So, should you spend $4 on an afternoon latte, or make a drugstore run to pick up a can of this dry shampoo to keep on your desk? The answer is obvious.