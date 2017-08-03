The Best Detox Products to Nurse Damaged Hair Back to Health

CoffeeAndMilk/Getty
InStyle Staff
Aug 03, 2017 @ 11:30 am

Whether your strands are over-processed from maintaining a platinum blonde shade, you're heavy-handed with haircare products, or you're addicted to heat-styling tools, it going to eventually show. When your strands become dry, frizzy, and you start finding more and more split ends, it's time to treat your hair to a detox.

We've rounded up the best reparative, clarifying, and strengthening hair treatments and stylers that will nurse your hair back to health. The following 15 products are like green juice for your strands.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty 

 

1 of 15 Courtesy

Ouai Treatment Masque

Some things sound too good to be true, but consider Ouai's masque the exception. With just once use, it heals and strengthens damaged strands so that they look soft and smooth again.

Ouai $32 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy

Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer 

If you go heavy on the heat-styling, smooth on a light coat of Bumble and bumble's multitasking oil-based primer before hitting hair with a curling or flat iron. The blend of six nourishing oils protects strands from heat and sun damage while simultaneously cutting down frizz. 

Bumble and Bumble $28 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Julien Farel Vitamin Restore

Give your hair its daily dose of vitamins with the vitamin E-rich formula in Julien Farel's Restore, which substitutes for both your shampoo and conditioner.

Julien Farel $39 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy

Rita Hazan Triple Threat Split End Remedy 

While most split-end menders simply glue the frayed pieces back together until your next shampoo, Rita Hazan's Split End Remedy actually repairs the damage from the inside out by directly entering the hair shaft to fix each broken fiber—without ruining your dye job. You'll not only buy time between salon appointments, but your stylist won't have to trim off as much length at your next salon visit. 

Rita Hazan $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy

Alterna Haircare Bamboo Smooth Moisture Masque

Just like bringing a water bottle with you to your workouts, a hydrating mask is essential for getting your hair smooth and healthy again. Treat strands with this nourishing treatment which eliminates frizz and split ends. 

Alterna Haircare $26 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy

John Frieda Frizz Ease Nourishing Oil Elixir 

How does seriously stressed hair regain its composure? A regular therapy session with John Frieda's Oil Elixir, which won't make fine strands fall flat and fully moisturizes thicker textures.

John Frieda $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Kerastase Advanced Scalp and Hair Concentrate

If you're having hair issues, target the root of the problem-literally. Kerastase's Initialiste gives your strands a smooth, shiny appearance, but also provides nourishment to the often-ignored scalp area with a cocktail of growth-stimulating elements like green tea extract and ceramides.

Kerastase $61 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Tigi Bed Head Dumb Blonde Reconstructor

TIGI's Dumb Blonde Reconstructor takes flaxen tones from straw-like to stunning by using keratin to fill the gaps in your hair shaft, and goes the extra mile to boost shine and hydration levels.

TIGI $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment

Living Proof's one-size-fits-all styling treatment smooths and strengthens the hair follicle while adding a glossy shine and pumping up volume in all the right places.

Living Proof $27 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Marc Anthony Macadamia Oil Conditioning Treatment

Even after just one use of Marc Anthony's Macadamia Oil Treatment, you'll notice a major difference. The macadamia-rich formula moisturizes each strand while bamboo extract tackles frizz and imparts a glossy finish.

Marc Anthony $3 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Eva NYC Therapy Session Hair Mask

Forget Batman and Robin-the keravis proteins and argan oil in Eva's deep conditioner are the ultimate dynamic duo for damaged strands fighting off dryness and frizz.

Eva NYC $12 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy

Redken Clean Maniac Micellar Clean-Touch Shampoo 

Just like the micellar water you use to remove your makeup, this cleansing shampoo removes product residue, dirt, and oil from hair without stripping it of its essential oils. 

Redken $34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy

Briogeo Roscaro Milk Reparative Leave-In Conditioning Spray 

Spritz a leave-in conditioner all over damp hair before styling it to lock in moisture and shield strands from heat damage.

Briogeo $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy

Ghd Platinum Professional Performance Styler 

A flat iron that's actually won't your hair? Sign us up! Ghd's styler has sensors that keep heat at a consistent temperature that's safe and gentle on your strands. Bonus: its plates have a high-gloss finish helps keep hair shiny. 

GHD $249 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy

Vernon Francois Whipped~Deep Conditioner 

The key to bouncy, defined curls is lots and lots of hydration. Treat hair with a deep conditioning mask to restore moisture. 

Vernon Francois $39 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!