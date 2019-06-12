The 20 Best Deep Conditioners and Masks That’ll Bring Your Hair Back to Life STAT

Image zoom Courtesy

When you’ve run through your entire arsenal of healthy hair products only to find yourself still dealing with continuously dry, brittle, or frizzy hair, it can be easy to feel like you’re destined to have unruly hair forever — or fork over a whole paycheck on one single salon visit. Thankfully, the best deep conditioners and hair masks have long been known to revive even the most hopeless strands, regardless of texture or hair type.

In the past, you might’ve DIYed your own “deep conditioner” by taking your regular conditioner and leaving it on your hair for longer than usual (we’ve been there). But today, there’s a range of powerful deep-conditioning treatments that target a number of specific hair needs and promise to fortify fried strands, reduce breakage, slick split ends, and quench the driest parts with the most hydrating ingredients.

Below, we’ve rounded up 20 of the best deep conditioners and hair masks that work miracles for all types and textures — just in time for all the chlorine in your hair’s future.

Best for Natural Hair: DevaCurl Melt Into Moisture Matcha Butter Conditioning Mask

Good news for the matcha-obsessed: The popular tea powder is becoming a major hair-care ingredient, too. In this mask, matcha helps deeply hydrate thirsty curly hair, from calm waves to the tightest coils, to boost shine and keep strands silky soft.

Best for Curly Hair: Ouidad Curl Immersion Triple Threat Deep Conditioner

This tubbed formula is packed with ceramides — aka lipids within the skin barrier that help retain moisture — that penetrate each hair follicle to provide deep moisture. The deep conditioner will fight dry frizziness all while supporting your natural curl pattern to shine through.

Best for Kinky Curls: OGX Quenching Coconut Curls Curling Butter

Whether you plan to leave in this deep-conditioning treatment or wash it out (the choice is up to you!), the coconut oil-infused butter melts into dry, tired strands to hydrate and tackle frizz for curls with bounce and shine.

Best for Bleached Hair: Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Hair stylists swear by this line, particularly this product, when working to revive dull, bleach-treated strand, but you don’t have to have dyed hair to reap the benefits of this conditioner. Olaplex’s entire at-home system promises to make curls stronger while injecting a much needed dose of moisture if you’re suffering from dryness.

Best for Frizzy Hair: Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen, Grow & Restore Treatment Masque

Jamaican black castor oil is a favorite for promoting hair growth, working with the other ingredients to ensure that dry, brittle hair is softened and stays free of frizz.

Best for Dry Hair: Neutrogena Triple Moisture Daily Deep Conditioner

This long-time favorite is the ultimate thirst quencher for desperately dry hair, using moisture heros like olive extract and sweet almond extract to penetrate strands to their core, hydrating from the inside out. Second best part? It’ll only set you back $5.

Best Drugstore Option: Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist Deep Conditioner

The lightweight formula of avocado and Australian jojoba oil tames even the frizziest, kinkiest hair in three minutes flat and has over 1,100 near-perfect reviews to prove it.

Best for Damaged Hair: Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

Allow Briogeo to introduce you to all of the best nourishing super ingredients out there. From argan oil and rosehip oil to B vitamins, collagen, and silk proteins, this once-weekly deep-conditioning mask will have your hair restored in five minutes flat.

Best for 4C Hair: Mielle Organics Babassu & Mint Deep Conditioner

Come for the fresh, minty scent, and stay for the tingling sensation of this protein-packed deep conditioner that helps strengthen hair without it leaving feel coarse or tight.

Best for Fine Natural Hair: Camille Rose Natural Algae Renew Deep Conditioner

Thanks to the Blue Green Algae — an ingredient rich in vitamin B that helps improve hair cell regrowth — this formula results in thicker, stronger hair after every use. What’s more, it’ll soften and moisturize dry hair, so you can reach for it whenever your strands need a boost.

Best for Blonde Hair: Amika Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Conditioner

Whether you’re a natural blonde or had a little help, this ultra-violet conditioner will keep your light hair shiny, soft, and cool-toned — far from that pesky brass color.

Best for Fine Hair: Kerastase Nutritive Mask

If you’ve ever wondered why salon pros unanimously swear by Kerastase, consider that the products use a dynamic blend of oils and proteins that make any hair texture feel revitalized after just one use.

Best for Color-Treated Hair: It’s a 10 Miracle Hair Mask

This daily-use conditioning treatment was formulated specifically to tackle the demanding needs of color-treated, heat-damaged, and otherwise processed hair, to leave it soft and smooth on the other side.

Best for Relaxed Hair: Shea Moisture High Porosity Seal Masque

High porosity strands have a rough, open cuticle structure, allowing them to quickly absorb and release moisture, meaning they can get super dry super quick. This strand is common among relaxed, over-processed, and heat-damaged hair types, but this intensive treatment smoothes down cuticles and helps with moisture retention.

Best for Oily Hair: Kristin Ess Reconstructive Moisture Mask

This conditioning mask will work wonders on just about every hair type, but particularly for oily hair. The proprietary Zip-Up Technology is designed to target weak areas of the hair, helping to reduce the overproduction of oils (and “zip-up” split ends). Bonus: It smells amazing.

Best for Shiny Hair: Context Keratin Recovery Treatment

On top of the cuticle sealing (and healing) Keratin, this sulfate- and paraben-free treatment is packed with moisture power players like jojoba oil, aloe vera, and chamomile to leave your hair smoother, healthier, and shinier than ever.

Best Sulfate-Free Deep Conditioner: TGIN Honey Miracle Hair Mask Deep Conditioner

Sure, this product is a holy grail for naturals, but the luxe deep conditioner — free of sulfates, parabens, and petroleum — will work magic on just about every hair type. Thanks to the raw honey and jojoba and olive oils, hair gets an instant hit of shine and nourishment.

Best for Low-Porosity Hair: Carol’s Daughter Almond Milk Ultra-Nourishing Hair Mask

If you struggle with low-porosity hair, you know how difficult it is for your strands to absorb moisture and stay hydrated. This ultra-nourishing, creamy formula promises to inject hair with nutritious ingredients — like almond milk, aloe and vitamins — protecting it from the inside out.

Best for Dry, Curly Hair: Curls Blueberry Bliss Reparative Hair Mask

Formulated with blueberry extract, aloe leaf juice, and chamomile extract, this sweet-smelling mask deeply penetrates dry hair to repair damage, add moisture, and prevent future breakage.

Best for Fine, Curly Hair: Eva Nyc Therapy Session Hair Mask

With nearly 4,000 five-star reviews on Ulta, this gentle cream works to moisturize and strengthen your hair. Thanks to argan oil filled with vitamins and nutrients and Keravis (a vegetable-derived protein) providing anti-breakage benefits, hair will be left smoother and curls more defined and strong.

