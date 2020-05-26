This Hair Oil Gave Me the Healthiest Curls of My Life — and It's Under $10
A true drugstore win.
Since quarantine started, I've been fixated on the health of my hair.
In all honesty, it's not like my curls were ever damaged or in need of a serious overhaul before. But with the mix of months-long protective styling along with using some hot tools both before and after the stay-at-home orders officially went into place, I figured my hair deserved a little TLC.
To get my hair to healthy, I've always relied on stellar products that leave it feeling nourished long after wash day, and give me lasting results over time.
One of the few that have lived up to both of those expectations is none other than OGX's Renewing Argan Oil of Morocco Extra Penetrating Hair Oil, which is why I've sworn by it for years.
To shop: $7; target.com
I use this product once a week after I've deep conditioned and rinsed out my hair. I start off by spritzing a section of my hair with a little bit of water, then I pour a few drops of the oil into my palm. Next, I rub my hands together and use both hands to sandwich my strands as I slide the oil down my hair shaft.
I repeat the last step maybe two to three times and follow up with a leave-in conditioner. Then I separate my curls using a detangling comb, since the oil gives me a ton of slip.
Another pro of using this product? While it's thick enough to probably coat your hair, it won't leave behind any tacky or greasy unwanted residue — even if you use a little too much. So it's safe to use whether you're leaving your curls out, or finishing off with a flat iron.
The result is beautiful, healthy, shiny curls that look fresh and juicy long past wash day. Plus, with the oil's gorgeous scent — and its ability to give me a better finish than some salon-grade products I've tried — I feel even better knowing I got it for under $10 at the drugstore.
This oil has been like a little slice of heaven for me, helping to make my wash days and quarantine life a whole lot easier each week.
Good to Go used to be the column where we'd share the beauty products we can't travel without. But while travel's off the table, we'll be focusing on products that make us feel good in quarantine. This month, why OGX's Renewing Moroccan Argan Oil makes me feel like I'm back at the hair salon.