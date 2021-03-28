The 10 Best Curling Irons for Fine Hair, According to Thousands of Shoppers

As a person on the Internet, one video comes to mind when we talk about curling irons for fine hair. The one, the only, the trauma in action: The video of a girl meticulously walking viewers through her curling routine, until a chunk of hair burns off as she pulls away the wand. It's iconic, and underscores that when it comes to curling your hair, tread carefully. Or, you know, buy a curling iron that comes with rave reviews from scores of shoppers with fine hair, and keep worries at bay the easy way.
That's more doable than ever thanks to Amazon, where tons of fine hair-friendly options rank among the site's best-selling curling wands. The only challenge is combing through thousands of shoppers' insights to come up with the tool that deserves a spot in your bathroom — so to make your life easier, we did the legwork. Below, find the best curling irons uniquely suited to fine hair. With the right advice and prep work, you'll have curls for days.
Amazon’s best-selling curling iron features three barrels for unparalleled efficiency, and the trio helps create incredible tousled beach waves in minutes. The iron’s earned over 7,000 five-star Amazon ratings thanks to the foolproof design, and dozens of reviews report that features like the LCD temperature control make the process as easy as possible. It heats up within a minute, and with a range from 176 to 410 degrees, shoppers say “compromised, fine or damaged hair” is in heaven.
The frustration of spending time and money on a curling routine, only to watch your curls fall out after an hour, is heart-puncturing. The issue especially comes for those with fine hair, so when shoppers with “super fine, feather light, pin straight” hair say that Remington’s curling wand is the first to give them curls that last for hours, we. are. listening. Among the 240+ gleaming reviews from those with fine hair, one shopper writes, “To my everlasting shock and pleasant surprise, this thing really, really works.” Their curls can now “hang loose and beautiful, and they STAY!”
Fine, thick hair can be intimidating to take on with your garden variety curling iron, but it’s where Conair’s wand is uniquely suited. Those who write their hair is “nearly impossible to style” say they’ve found huge success with the wand, and even without the included heat resistant glove, they haven’t burned themselves yet. Most impressive? After curling with it on Friday, the curls lasted straight through Sunday.
For people with fine hair that falls flat when you look at it wrong, lasting volume can be a difficult task for a curling iron. But rather than veer into hairspray territory, shoppers say Conair’s barrel curler imparts volume and effortless curls à la a perfect day at the beach. The design features a smaller middle barrel, unlike the Alure’s larger trio, and those with medium-length hair say it gets ‘er done in 10 minutes.
Long hair meets its match in Bed Head’s 1-inch curling wand, which comes with a generously-sized cool tip to prevent painful scalp burns. Shoppers call it a “magic wand” and “miracle worker,” able to cultivate long-lasting beach waves even in stubbornly straight textures. Those with “fine, thin brittle hair” say it left them with bouncy, gorgeous curls, and the temperature setting and design is “stupid easy” to use. The end result: “Victoria’s Secret-model voluminous waves, all without the help of a hair stylist or special hair products.”
Usually it’s pretty easy to tell whether curls are genetic or from an iron, but not so with the Kipozi. Shoppers post shots with curls that could fool any ringlet expert, and the results are so glorious, reviewers dub it an 11/10. “I have very fine, straight hair. My hair can't hold a curl to save my life,” one such shopper writes. “But this wand is magic. Not only did my hair hold the curls, the curls stayed in all day and night! I absolutely love it.” Even those with long, heavy hair say it creates weightless, irresistible spirals.
Bedhead broke the mold with this innovative curler, which features a sequence of beads that you wrap your hair around for curls that look like you just spent $50 on a blowout. The bubble wand, as shoppers dub it, creates incredibly bouncy curls that reel in compliments, and the helixes last through sweat and 84-degree humidity. Shoppers with fine hair write that the unique design is crucial: “This is wizardry. The tighter and wider bubble sections really are the key to getting curls to hold.”
Much like the Beachwaver, the Instawave couldn’t be easier to use. You slide a strand of hair around the 1-inch barrel, click a button for it to spin the strand around, and release to impressive curls. It’s so user-friendly, people with limited mobility in their neck and shoulders say they can do their hair with one hand tied around their back, and finish their whole head in under five minutes. Just as powerful an endorsement: One shopper with “baby fine hair” says that after wearing their curls to Comic-Con, they got a “DA** SON! Somebody's hair looks good today!" from Luke Cage star Mike Colter himself.
Hot Tools has dominated the hair tool game as long as it’s existed, and the brand’s curling iron upholds its legacy. Shoppers who say they haven’t touched a curling iron in a decade say it took “no time flat” to give their baby-fine, thin hair body and soft waves, and the lowest setting is ideal for those with similar hair types, especially people with bangs. Commenters add that with the tool in hand, their hair always looks like they just came from the salon. Makes sense, since hairstylists themselves use it.
Small enough for travel, and designed to eliminate burn risk. Shoppers note that because the Phoebe’s ¾-inch heating rod is situated within the brush, loosely wrapping their hair around the bristles and twirling it gives them enviable curls. Around 50 shoppers with fine hair give it five out of five thumbs up, as the lightweight, portable tool is the perfect size — and the body, smoothness and lift it gives is unmatchable. The 390 degree setting works even for those with fragile hair, and the brush design smoothes frizz as an added benefit.