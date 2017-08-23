Our 7 Favorite Curl Creams Right Now

Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 23, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

Any curly girl will tell you—a styling cream is an essential part of the hair arsenal. They reduce frizz while bringing out your natural curves, and they couldn't be easier to use. Immediately post-shower, simply rake a dollop through the entirety of your strands, then let either your diffuser or the summer air do its thing. 

Here, we put together a list of our seven absolute favorite curl creams on the market.

Cantu Natural Hair Curl Activator Cream

Ample amounts of shea butter ensure each and every ringlet is moisturized from root to tip, with the mirror-like shine becoming more prominent as your strands dry. 

Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream

This argan-based formula coats each spiral in a hydrating veil, creating the perfect amount of definition and separation.

Not Your Mother's Naturals Curl Combing Cream

If the addictive gardenia and mango scent doesn't convince you at first whiff, the magic it works on your curls definitely will. 

Bumble and Bumble Curl Defining Cream

Aside from the ample hydration it provides, Bumble and Bumble's featherweight formula does double-duty as a UV shield, protecting your color from premature fading. 

Form Define Curl Creme

Do your curls seem to shrink whenever you allow them to air-dry? Opt for this rich cream, which somehow helps to elongate each ringlet to show off your new growth, without compromising the shape or your natural curl pattern. 

OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Decadent Creamy Mousse

Don't be thrown off by the "mousse" description. It's a far cry from the ultra-stiff scrunching formulas you used back in the '90s, courtesy of the generous amount of coconut oil used in the mix. 

Curly Sexy Hair Ultra Curl Support Creme-Gel

Gone are the days of creative product cocktails and making a mess of your bathroom counter—the cream part of this hybrid styler leaves your ringlets frizz-free and soft to the touch, while the gel infusion gives them a defined shape without a stiff feeling.

