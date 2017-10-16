7 Conditioners for When Your Hair Is Drier than Your Sense of Humor

The only thing drier than my sense of humor is my hair—except there's nothing charming about the excessive heat styling and color processing that I put my strands through. More often than not, my hair is fuzzy, frizzy and brittle when it doesn't have to be that way.

If you're dealing with a similar struggle, making sure you're using a hydrating conditioner post-shampoo will put you in the right direction of healthy, shiny, smooth, and most importantly: moisturized hair again. While shampoo is essential for cleansing hair of dirt, oil, and product buildup, it can also strip hair of its natural essential oils. This is what can lead to dry strands or make the situation worse if your hair is already dehydrated.

So, what should you look for when picking a hydrating conditioner to add to your shower caddy? Check the back of the bottle for nourishing ingredients that will help replenish your hair's moisture. Davines' natural Momo Conditioner that's packed with water-rich Cartucciaru melon, Bumble and bumble's essential oil-stacked conditioner, and Dove's bottle, which targets dry hair that's also fine, are just a few options out there that will get the job done.

Keep scrolling for the best nourishing conditioners to use on extremely dry, brittle hair.

1 of 7 Courtesy

R+Co Atlantis Moisturizing Conditioner 

R+Co $28 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Pantene Daily Moisture Renewal Conditioner 

Pantene Pro V $4 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Sachajuan Moisturizing Conditioner 

Sachajuan $29 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Dove Oxygen Moisture Conditioner 

Dove $4 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Bumble And Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Conditioner 

Bumble and Bumble $34 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Alterna Hairare Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Conditioner 

Alterna Haircare $34 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Davines Momo Conditioner 

Davines $30 SHOP NOW

