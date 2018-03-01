Editor-Tested: 10 of the Best Conditioners for Damaged Hair

Maybe you found out that blondes really do have more fun and you couldn't stop making regular appointments with your stylist and a bowl of bleach, or maybe you discovered the magic that is a quick-heating curling iron and beachy waves became your new signature. Regardless, your hair is damaged, and now you're dealing with it. The first step? Halting all forms of chemical processing and going easy on the heat styling. Second? Investing in one of the best conditioners for damaged hair on the market.

We got you on number two. In short, your strands are likely dealing with structural issues, along with deep dehydration. These conditioners fuse moisture back into your hair, while rebuilding your hair shaft with nourishing and strengthening ingredients—and you can find one at just about every price range. Keep scrolling to see 10 editor-tested favorites.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Trust Us, We Tried It: Hair Detox