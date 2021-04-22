The 17 Best Clean Haircare Brands

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A few years ago, anyone curious about switching to a clean haircare routine quickly discovered that finding efficacious products that didn't contain controversial ingredients found in conventional formulas were hard to come by.

Compared to other categories, haircare was trailing behind in the clean beauty realm. But fast forward a few years later — and thanks to a number of innovative brands using plant-based ingredients and natural oils — finding a sulfate and paraben-free shampoo and conditioner that's also vegan and cruelty-free is as simple as 1-2-3.

From treatments to styling products and everything in-between, we've rounded up 17 of our favorite hair products from clean beauty brands — along with which products to try from their lines.

Briogeo

When Nancy Twine couldn't find clean haircare products that perform, she decided to make them herself. Now, her brand Briogeo is one of the most popular haircare brands at Sephora and Ulta. The treatment and styling products work across all hair types and textures, and contain plant-based active ingredients and are free of sulfates, parabens, and silicones. One of Briogeo's best sellers is the Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask, a weekly treatment that nourishes and strengthens hair to prevent and correct damage.

Rahua

All of Rahua's products center around rahua oil, an organic, plant-derived ingredient found in the Amazonian rainforest. Rahua works with tribes from the region to safely and ethically harvest the oil for its products. The hero product, a multipurpose oil that boosts shine, helps repair split ends, and reduces frizz, is a good intro to the brand.

Love Beauty And Planet

This Unilever brand's mission is to provide clean, efficious, plant-based haircare, home, and body care products at accessible price points. Here, Love Beauty And Planet recently launched a refillable version of their best-selling Murumuru Butter & Rose Shampoo in a refillable aluminum bottle (the matching conditioner is available too).

Innersense

Innersence is all about hydrating and protecting your hair with its formulas certified organic plant-based ingredients. The products are beloved by all hair types, and curly hair types especially love its deeply nourishing formulas. That includes the Credo best-selling Hydrating Cream Conditioner, an emollient-rich hydrator packed with monoi oil and aloe.

Adwoa Beauty

This clean beauty brand specifically caters to the needs of textured hair, getting its name from the name given to women born on Mondays in some parts of West Africa. It's also certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny and uses recyclable packaging. The Baomint Protect + Shine Oil Blend is made with over 15 organic and natural oils that work together to invigorate and balance the scalp, plus boost shine.

Bar None

For anyone looking to reduce the amount of single-use plastic in their beauty routines, bar shampoo is an easy place to start. Like bar soap for your body, these solid cleansers come in a paper box that can typically be recycled in your blue bin. Bar None is one brand that creates effective, less-waste shampoos, including this hydrating bar.

Davines

Davines is one brand that's always kept sustainability in mind. Aside from vegan, plant-based formulas that deliver results, the brand is certified B Corp and has a partnership with 1% for the Planet. Oi All In One Milk, one of the brand's many cult-favorite products, is a multitasking, milky spray that softens, detangles, and reduces frizz.

Crown Affair

Dianna Cohen started Crown Affair to provide high-quality tools and products everyone can use in their daily haircare rituals. After launching with a brush collection made from 100% plant-based acetate and natural beachwood, Cohen took Crown Affair into the shower with treatment products natural and plant-based oils, and most recently, a dry shampoo powder. In lieu of an aerosol can, this cleanser is applied with a brush, making easier to get the right amount of product onto your roots and exactly where you want it.

Anomaly

Instead of investing a ton of money in new plastic packaging, Priyanka Chopra Jonas used landfill and ocean waste to create the recyclable packaging for her haircare line, Anomaly, which is sold at Target. As for the actual formulas, they're vegan, cruetly-free, and powered by plant-based ingredients. The Clarifying Shampoo is one stand out from the line. It effectively cleanses product buildup and oil from hair without leaving it stripped and dry like similar products on the market.

Playa

This brand is all about leaving your hair with that same effortless texture you get from an afternoon at the beach — minus bringing a ton of sand home with you. The products also smell warm and sunny, too. Playa's Healing Hair Masque is designed to replenish dry scalps and hair of much-needed moisture.

At this point, Drunk Elephant needs no introduction. After becoming the fastest-growing skincare brand and a record-breaking sale to Shiseido, Drunk Elephant has expanded into body care products and a haircare collection in collaboration with Jennifer Aniston's go-to hairstylist Chris McMillan. The T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub is charged with a blend of AHA/BHA acids for gentle exfoliation. These chemical exfoliants break down and dissolve product buildup that's weighing hair down and throwing the scalp off balance. Marula and mongongo oils replenish moisture and boost shine.

Hairstory

In lieu of shampoo and conditioner, Hairstory's New Wash effectively cleanses and nourishes hair in a single step with its sulfate-free, synthetic fragrance-free, blend of essential oils and plant-based cleansers. Not only does the brand want to cut down on your shower time, it also wants to help you eliminate some of the waste your routine builds up. These pouches are refills that go in the brand's aluminum bottle or whatever bottle you have at home. In addition to New Wash, the brand also makes styling products that come in aerosol-free bottles.

Bread Beauty Supply

Maeva Heim created Bread Beauty Supply specifically for curl types 3A to 4C. The line includes haircare essentials for curly, kinky, and coily hair, formulated with nourishing plant-based extracts and oils. Take the Hair Oil, one of the collection's hero products, for example. The silicone-free product is a multitasking treatment that can be used to revive and strengthen hair between wash days.

Susteau

Sustaneau makes waterless cleansers that are truly out of this world. The powder formula produces a rich lather that cleans hair without drying it out. What's more, one bottle is roughly the equivalent of four bottles of liquid shampoo.

Fable & Mane

Fable & Mane's products are rooted in ancient Indian beauty secrets and ingredients. The star of the collection is the pre-wash root treatment oil, which is powered by ashwagandha and a blend of roots to balance the scalp and promote circulation.

Ceremonia

Founded by Babba Rivera, Ceremonia is a line of haircare products that celebrate Latinx communities through its ingredients. Aceiete de Moska is multipurpose scalp treatment oil that cleanses the scalp of buildup and excess oil to create the optimal conditions for hair growth, plus boosts allover shine.

Reverie

This hairstylist-founded brand creates its products in California with natural, sustainable ingredients, and bottles them up in chic minimalist packaging. The Milk Anti-Frizz Leave-In Nourishing Treatment has built up a cult following because in addition to hydrating dry, brittle hair, it also offers heat and color protection.