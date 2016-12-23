The 8 Prettiest Lobs of 2016 Make Us Want to Chop Off Our Hair, Stat

Hail the almighty lob! The medium haircut incarnate has become a new classic that will never go out of style, and is like a one-size-fits-all shirt in the sense that it flatters every face shape and hair texture under the sun. Clearly, celebrities like Kerry Washington, Chrissy Teigen, and Olivia Munn are down with the trend, and ditched their long layers for collarbone-skimming styles this year. Considering it's equal parts chic and easy to maintain, we don't expect the trend to slow down anytime soon. As a retrospective look through 2016, we compiled a list of the 8 greatest long bob hits of the year—keep reading to see each one now.