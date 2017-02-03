The Most Iconic Celebrity Bang Moments of All Time

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Erin Lukas
Feb 03, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

Bangs have an incomparable je ne sais quoi. There’s no other way to completely transform a hairstyle quite like a set of fringe. Although they’re extremely high maintenance, the payoff is worth the commitment. If you need further convincing, look no further than some of the most famous sets of bangs throughout the ages. From Jane Birkin’s chic wispy bangs to Naomi Campbell’s runway-ready blunt cut, the one thing all of these fringe have in common: They’re iconic. Keep scrolling to see our favorite celebrity bangs of all time.

1 of 16 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Florence Welch

We can't shake off how much we love Welch's thick, eye-skimming bangs. The look has become the perfect accessory to the singer's boho personal style.

Advertisement
2 of 16 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Alexa Chung

Chung's slightly grown-out, piece-y fringe has become the inspiration for quintessentially cool-girl strands. 

3 of 16 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Bettie Page

The model's full baby bangs defined pin-up girl style. 

Advertisement
4 of 16 Gamma-Rapho

Jane Birkin

Birkin's chic bangs are the reason women everywhere began asking their friends, "Should I get bangs?" 

Advertisement
5 of 16 Getty

Audrey Hepburn

Hepburn's wispy baby bangs are just as timeless as the actress's sophisticated style. 

Advertisement
6 of 16 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Zooey Deschanel

Deschanel is new girl when it comes to fringe. Throughout the years, the actress's heavy curtain bangs have been her signature style.

Advertisement
7 of 16 Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Naomi Campbell

Campbell's blunt bangs are just as iconic as her modelling career. 

Advertisement
8 of 16 Donaldson Collection/Getty

Louise Brooks

With her razor sharp bob and bangs, Brooks became the poster girl for flapper style. 

Advertisement
9 of 16 Underwood Archives/Getty

Clara Bow

Before the It-girls of the early aughts, there was silent film star Clara Bow and her curly fringe that ruled movie screens in the '20s.

Advertisement
10 of 16 Jim McIsaac/Getty

Beyoncé

Join us as we get in formation and admire the bangs with tapered sides that Bey rocked in 2012. 

Advertisement
11 of 16 Jean Claude Pierdet\INA

Anna Karina

The French New Wave actress's perfect fringe also deserves a place in cinematic history. 

Advertisement
12 of 16 Vinnie Zuffante/Getty

Selena

Wispy or full, Selena's experimentation with bangs made our hearts go "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom." 

Advertisement
13 of 16 Kevin Winter/Getty

Reese Witherspoon

At the 2007 Golden Globes, the actress debuted a piece-y fringe that was immediately copied the next morning at salons around the country. 

Advertisement
14 of 16 Taylor Hill/WireImage

Michelle Obama

Obama updated her classic bob with White House-worthy soft, peek-a-boo bangs. 

Advertisement
15 of 16 Ron Galella/WireImage

Shannen Doherty

Brenda Walsh's thick bangs were Minnesota's greatest export. 

Advertisement
16 of 16 Dave J Hogan/Getty

Dakota Johnson

Johnson's soft bangs and beachy waves have quickly become the new gold standard for effortlessly cool hair. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!