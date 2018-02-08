The Hottest Brunette Hair Colors of 2018

Telling your colorist you want to go brunette is like walking into a Home Depot and saying you'd like a can of blue paint. Going darker is just the first decision, and more explanation about your daily routine and plenty of reference pics are essential to get you to your end goal.

Now, you need to break it down to the exact shade—and trust, there are several. Root beer hair and hygge were two of the most popular brown hair color trends of last year, but this year, the hair color genre has a few new popular trends that are taking over 2018. From chocolate brown with ashy highlights to hints of caramel, these are the four looks you can expect to see absolutely everywhere.

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed