How to Find the Best Bob for Your Face Shape

We’re not even exaggerating when we say that everyone is getting a bob, and now thanks to celebrities like Bella Hadid and Mila Kunis, you’re probably sitting in the salon waiting to make the big chop, too. But there isn’t just one type of bob—your stylist can cater the popular cut by adding in different angles, layers, fringe, and more to customize and personalize the look and to flatter your face shape.

To find out the best options out there, we checked in with Garnier consulting celebrity hairstylist Tommy Buckett, who shared all his words of wisdom on wearing the bob well.

VIDEO: Mila Kunis Just Debuted Her Sexiest Cut Yet